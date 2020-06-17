Gerrard Urges Liverpool To Immortalise Jurgen Klopp With A Statue Ahead Of Securing Title

With the Premier League season being kept on ice for three months, Liverpool were made to wait to secure their first-ever Premier League title on the back of a historic campaign. Liverpool will now finally brace themselves for the Premier League return as they look to clinch their first league title in three decades when top-flight football in England returns this month. Ahead of the league's resumption, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has put forth a suggestion that, if materialised, could immortalise Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Also Read | Paul Pogba set to be benched for game against Tottenham on Premier League return

Gerrard suggests Jurgen Klopp statue at Anfield

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, while speaking to The Athletic claimed that the club should already be working on a statue of Jurgen Klopp before his side wins the league in the coming weeks. The Reds are just two wins away from clinching their first Premier League title since the rechristening of the league, courtesy of their unparalleled lead ahead of defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp couldn't justify Liverpool stars' salary cuts by splurging on Timo Werner

Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world: Gerrard

Steven Gerrard, who now manages Rangers FC, pointed out that Jurgen Klopp has raised the bar for all aspiring managers in the world. He was delighted to see his former club achieve immense success under the German tactician. Gerrard also went to the extent of claiming that Klopp is the best manager in the world at the moment.

"I can promise you, we will feel your support. We are still with you and you'll never walk alone" ❤️



How your support from home will be used as motivation during the final run-in ✊



A personal message from Jürgen Klopp... pic.twitter.com/YXnFIpEWEZ — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 16, 2020

Gerrard, however, claimed that the Premier League boasts of some exceptional managers. He heaped praise on the likes of Pep Guardiola for his consecutive Premier League heroics with Manchester City, while also mentioning Everton’s manager Carlo Ancelotti in the same frame. The former Real Madrid and AC Milan manager took charge at Everton this season after a brief stint with Napoli and is widely regarded as one of the most successful managers in the world.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp net worth, managerial career, personal life & love of 'heavy metal' football

Jurgen Klopp should be rewarded: Gerrard

Legendary Liverpool managers Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley have seen themselves fashioned in bronze outside Anfield. A similar gesture could be on the cards for Klopp when his side emerges victorious in the Premier League. Gerrard feels that Klopp should be rewarded for having achieved splendid success with the Reds, and the club owners should approve the construction of a statue for the legendary manager. The Liverpool legend also asserted that if this idea were to be put forward to Jurgen Klopp, he would be the first to suggest otherwise.

Also Read | Liverpool warned Jurgen Klopp against Timo Werner's signing due to financial difficulties

Image courtesy: Premierleague.com, AP