Marcus Rashford And Man City Join Forces To Take Down Katie Hopkins On Social Media

While they may be arch-rivals on the pitch, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Manchester City were afforded a rare opportunity on Tuesday to join forces and take down columnist Katie Hopkins for her controversial remarks. Marcus Rashford's efforts provide meals to children during the summer holiday were applauded by athletes and celebrities in the UK over the week. The England international's work and the subsequent social pressure forced UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to overturn the previous decision to discontinue the voucher meal service to children and allocate £120 million to the 'COVID food fund', which will be used to supply meals to children.

Also Read | Roma Applaud Marcus Rashford's Initiative To Provide Free Meals To Marginalised Children

Marcus Rashford joins hands with bitter rivals Man City to fire back at Katie Hopkins

However, Katie Hopkins was left unimpressed with Marcus Rashford's work and deemed it unnecessary that she would have to pay for other people's children. Hopkins took to Twitter to call out Marcus Rashford with a string of posts.

Dear @MarcusRashford



Do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it?



I do not want to pay to feed other people’s kids. You are welcome to.



Thank you



Katie Hopkins — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 16, 2020

If you cannot afford to feed a child, why did you have three of them?



Own your issues. — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 16, 2020

When her posts appeared to be ignored by the Man United striker, Katie Hopkins tried to rile up the striker by sharing a social media troll post where Rashford was being tackled by a Man City defender; the only difference being Hopkins' face edited in place of the Man City defender. Katie Hopkins wrote, "I look hot in blue," alongside the picture.

While Rashford was late to join the social media bashing, he got support from the unlikeliest source after Man City took it upon themselves to fire back at Hopkins. Man City came back with an equally potent "Not in our blue" jibe at Hopkins.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Appeal For Summer Free School Meals Turned Down By PM Boris Johnson

Marcus Rashford soon reacted to Man City's response with "A city United" reply. Unsurprisingly, fans on social media loved Marcus Rashford and Man City coming together to take down the troll.

I LOVE DIS GAAAAAAME — niran. (@TheOfficialFNG) June 16, 2020

KH is so hated she united Manchester pic.twitter.com/i28gxhX4a0 — ryuuji (@anime_exp) June 16, 2020

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt, who himself was embroiled in an online feud with Katie Hopkins, also joined in the social media bashing of the columnist on Twitter.

He's done more for this country in 24hours than you have your entire life 🤣 bow before a king 🙇🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/T9uMUVrVK0 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) June 16, 2020

Rashford thanks UK government for 'taking the right decision'

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford was out of words after the combined effort from fans, athletes and politicians in the country forced the government into "taking the right decision." The English striker thanked the British leaders for the decision via a post on social media. Interestingly, odds are now slashed on Rashford being crowned the Sports Personality of the Year, ahead of undefeated boxer Tyson Fury.

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

🗣 to all MPs pic.twitter.com/Dc4weMvTHN — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Thanks British Govt For Listening To His Appeal And Taking Right Decision

Image Courtesy: Katie Hopkins, Marcus Rashford, Man City Twitter