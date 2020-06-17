Last Updated:

Marcus Rashford And Man City Join Forces To Take Down Katie Hopkins On Social Media

Despite being arch-rivals on the football pitch, Man City and Man United's Marcus Rashford came together to take down Katie Hopkins on social media.

marcus rashford

While they may be arch-rivals on the pitch, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Manchester City were afforded a rare opportunity on Tuesday to join forces and take down columnist Katie Hopkins for her controversial remarks. Marcus Rashford's efforts provide meals to children during the summer holiday were applauded by athletes and celebrities in the UK over the week. The England international's work and the subsequent social pressure forced UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to overturn the previous decision to discontinue the voucher meal service to children and allocate £120 million to the 'COVID food fund', which will be used to supply meals to children.

Marcus Rashford joins hands with bitter rivals Man City to fire back at Katie Hopkins

However, Katie Hopkins was left unimpressed with Marcus Rashford's work and deemed it unnecessary that she would have to pay for other people's children. Hopkins took to Twitter to call out Marcus Rashford with a string of posts. 

When her posts appeared to be ignored by the Man United striker, Katie Hopkins tried to rile up the striker by sharing a social media troll post where Rashford was being tackled by a Man City defender; the only difference being Hopkins' face edited in place of the Man City defender. Katie Hopkins wrote, "I look hot in blue," alongside the picture. 

While Rashford was late to join the social media bashing, he got support from the unlikeliest source after Man City took it upon themselves to fire back at Hopkins. Man City came back with an equally potent "Not in our blue" jibe at Hopkins.

Marcus Rashford soon reacted to Man City's response with "A city United" reply. Unsurprisingly, fans on social media loved Marcus Rashford and Man City coming together to take down the troll. 

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt, who himself was embroiled in an online feud with Katie Hopkins, also joined in the social media bashing of the columnist on Twitter.

Rashford thanks UK government for 'taking the right decision' 

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford was out of words after the combined effort from fans, athletes and politicians in the country forced the government into "taking the right decision." The English striker thanked the British leaders for the decision via a post on social media. Interestingly, odds are now slashed on Rashford being crowned the Sports Personality of the Year, ahead of undefeated boxer Tyson Fury.

