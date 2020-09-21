Aston Villa Vs Sheffield United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

After enduring to a difficult start to the Premier League campaign with a defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United will square off against Aston Villa. The match, a first for Aston Villa this campaign, will be played on Monday, September 21, 2020. Here are the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream details, schedule, team news and other match details.

Premier League live: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream and schedule

The broadcast for Premier League in India will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the Premier League live scores can be accessed on the official social media handles of the two teams. Here are the other Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream details:

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream time: 10.30 pm IST

Premier League live: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream and preview

Injury report ahead of Villa 📝



“Lys is the only one out. A competitive game in the week which was good.



It was a physical game, so there’s few bumps and bruises, as always when you come off the back of a professional football game.” pic.twitter.com/W2FPgspWUN — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 19, 2020

Sheffield United's first game of the Premier League 2020-21 season ended in a disastrous defeat against Wolves, with Raul Jimenez and Romain Saiss scoring in the first six minutes of the game. Aston Villa, on the other hand, had a narrow escape the previous season, finishing 17th in the league. The Villains escaped relegation by a point and will look to start on a decent note this time around.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United prediction: Aston Villa vs Sheffield United team news

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has upgraded his side's defence with the signings of Matty Cash, apart from the arrival of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Tom Heaton will miss the clash against Sheffield United due to a knee injury. Bjorn Engels and Wesley Moraes will also sit on the sidelines due to their respective injuries. On the other hand, Simon Moore and Lys Mousset will not be available for Chris Wilder as they recover from their respective injuries.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United prediction: Premier League live head-to-head stats

Chris Wilder's men have an upper hand as per the head-to-head stats. Sheffield United have managed two victories over the course of the previous five games. On the other hand, Aston Villa have managed just one victory, while two games ended in a draw. The most recent fixture between the two sides in the Premier League ended in a goalless draw.

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United prediction

Considering the head-to-head stats, Sheffield United start off as the favourites to win the fixture.

Image courtesy: Sheffield United Twitter