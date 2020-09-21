Sadio Mane OVERTAKES Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League Tally After Brace Vs Chelsea

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been one of the building blocks of Jurgen Klopp's side that has achieved spectacular success over the previous two seasons. The Senegal international's contribution in Liverpool's maiden Premier League success the previous term was beyond exceptional. His splendid run of form for the Reds continued into this season as he scored a brace against Chelsea to continue a perfect start in their title defence.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo fail to make the cut in Champions League awards shortlist

Chelsea vs Liverpool highlights: No breakthrough in first half

After the nerve-wracking victory against Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier League, Liverpool travelled to Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea side that had a spectacular transfer window this summer. However, the host of signings could not help Frank Lampard at home against the defending Premier League champions.

⚽️ S U P E R S A D I O ⚽️#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/u7JvwgCUiD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2020

The two teams had an equal opportunity to bag the opener in the first half, but the breakthrough could be achieved only in the half that followed. Injury-time of the first half saw Andreas Christensen sent off after he brought down Sadio Mane, who was clear through on goal after a splendid ball from captain Jordan Henderson.

Also Read | Sadio Mane rejected Manchester United because of Van Gaal, chose Liverpool later

Sadio Mane double for Reds

Ten-man Chelsea could not stand guard against Liverpool when Sadio Mane headed past Kepa Arrizabalaga after a brilliant one-two display between Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the 50th minute. Kepa's embarrassing stint since his arrival at Stamford Bridge continued against the Reds as Sadio Mane intercepted his attempted shot to strike past him four minutes later, doubling the lead for Liverpool.

Also Read | Liverpool star Sadio Mane wins Premier League PFA Fans' POTY award, wishes pour in

Sadio Mane overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo

With the brace, Sadio Mane has achieved an important milestone, something that stamps his authority in the Premier League's higher echelons. The 28-year-old went on to break former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League goal tally this weekend at the Bridge. Cristiano Ronaldo, during his six-season stay at Old Trafford, netted 84 goals in 196 Premier League appearances.

Sadio Mane surpassed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner against Chelsea. The Senegalese forward has now managed to score 86 goals in 196 appearances in the English top flight. His stint includes a Champions League triumph besides the magnificent run of form the previous season that saw the Reds clinch their first-ever Premier League title. Meanwhile, Liverpool will next come up against Lincoln City in the third round of the FA Cup on Thursday, September 24.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo trolled for glum look in latest £2,000 outfit on luxury yacht

Image courtesy: Liverpoolfc.com/ Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter