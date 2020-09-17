Premier League's Top 10 Earners Revealed As Aubameyang Tops Charts with New Arsenal deal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended speculation of a move away from the Emirates after finally signing a new contract with the Gunners on Wednesday. It is reported that Aubameyang rejected big offers from two other clubs in order to sign a new three-year contract with Arsenal that now makes him the highest earner in the Premier League. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-paid Premier League players.

Aubameyang salary the highest among Arsenal players, overtaking Mesut Ozil

According to reports from The Sun, Aubmayeng's contract extension with Arsenal makes the Gabonese forward the highest-paid player at the club and in the entire Premier League. Reports claim that Aubameyang was previously on a £200,000-a-week contract with Arsenal but Aubameyang's wages have vastly improved with his new deal. It is reported that Aubameyang now earns over £350,000-a-week. Aubameyang's wages at Arsenal have now surpassed World Cup-winning midfielder Mesut Ozil, who takes home around £350,000-per-week.

Top 10 highest-paid Premier League players list

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - £350k-plus per week: It is believed that Aubameyang is now the highest-paid Premier League player. The 31-year-old striker signed a three-year deal with the club which will see him stay put at Arsenal until 2023. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) - £350k-per-week: The German was Arsenal's highest-paid player until yesterday. Ozil signed for Arsenal back in 2013 and signed a three-year contract extension with the club in February 2018. However, Ozil hasn't featured as much as he would have liked for Arsenal over the past few seasons. David de Gea (Man United) - £350k-per-week: The Man United goalkeeper signed a contract extension with the Red Devils in September 2019, amid rumours of a return to Spain. United made the shot-stopper the highest-paid player in Manchester. However, De Gea's form has dipped over the past few seasons as well and now faces competition from Dean Henderson for a starting berth between the sticks. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - £320k-per-week: Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has been integral to the club's success over the past few seasons. The Belgian signed a five-year contract extension with the Citizens in 2018, making him the highest earner at the cash-rich club. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - £310k-per-week: The Chelsea new boy finally signed for the west London club just over a week before the Premier League season began. At only 21 years of age, Havertz is the highest earner at Stamford Bridge and there is a lot of expectation for the German to deliver this season. Raheem Sterling (Man City) - £300k-per-week: The English winger signed a new deal with Man City in November 2018 and committed his future to the club until 2023. Sterling is the second-highest-paid player at Man City, only behind De Bruyne. Paul Pogba (Man United) - £290k-per-week: The French midfielder returned to Man United in 2016 and has won the League Cup and Europa League since. Pogba is in the final year of his contract with Man United and it remains to be seen whether the World Cup winner will extend his deal with the club Anthony Martial (Man United) - £250k-per-week: The third Man United player to feature in the top 10 list of highest earners in the Premier League. Martial extended his deal with the Red Devils in January 2019 and is contracted to United until 2024. Sergio Aguero (Man City) - £230k-per-week: The third Man City player to feature in the top 10 list of highest earners in England's top division. Aguero, City's all-time top goalscorer, signed his last extension with the club in September 2018 and his contract deal expires next summer. Willian (Arsenal) - £220k-per-week: The third Arsenal player to feature on the top 10 list of highest earners in the English top flight. Willian signed a three-year deal with Arsenal this summer after leaving local London rivals Chelsea on a free transfer.

Image Credits - David de Gea, Kevin De Bruyne, Aubameyang Instagram