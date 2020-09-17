Premier League agrees New Broadcast Deal In China To Cover The Remainder Of The Season

The Premier League has agreed on a new TV deal with China which will allow the remaining games of the season to be broadcast in the country. On Thursday, the Premier League revealed that viewers in China will have access to all the remaining 372 games from this weekend onwards. Premier League CEO Richard Masters also explained that he is excited about the broadcast deal with China and revealed that the league is now exploring other free-to-air broadcasting opportunities for the current season.

The Premier League has today agreed a partnership with China’s leading digital sports media platform Tencent Sports, which will bring #PL action to fans in China for the remainder of the 2020/21 season



More: https://t.co/CYygiNWfUH pic.twitter.com/39bkkmP1ke — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) September 17, 2020

Premier League China deal: English top flight agrees to broadcast remaining games in China

On Thursday, the Premier League announced an agreement over a broadcasting deal with Tencent Sports to cover the remaining games in the 2020-21 season. Reports claimed that the previous Premier League China deal fell through due to financial complications. According to reports from the BBC, China has been the Premier League's most lucrative overseas television rights territory.

In 2019, the Premier League agreed on a three-year deal with broadcasters PPTV worth £564m which was set to run out in 2022. However, the Premier League terminated their contract with PPTV earlier this month after a £160m payment due in March was not received. Previous reports had claimed that the Premier League's reasons for terminating their deal with PPTV were due to growing tensions with China but that was not the case.

However, the Premier League has now confirmed an agreement with Tencent Sports to broadcast the remaining games in China. Although financial details about the Premier league China deal were not revealed, it is believed that the current deal is worth less than what its previous Chinese partner PPTV was due to pay. The Premier League also disclosed that Tencent Sports will broadcast more than half of the 372 remaining matches free-to-air for viewers in China while the rest of the games will be accessible via subscription.

Premier League chief Ricard Masters failed to hold back his excitement over the broadcast deal which will showcase the Premier League live in China and said, "We have a very passionate fanbase in China and are looking forward to working with Tencent Sports for the remainder of the season". In conclusion, Masters said that Premier League is focusing on tying together long-term deals with broadcasting companies moving forward.

