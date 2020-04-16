Nine Premier League Clubs Join Forces To End The Season Before June 30: Report

Reports of a Premier League completion have surfaced on social media as clubs in England's top division have called for the end to the campaign before June 30. The coronavirus in UK situation forced the suspension of the Premier League indefinitely and a resumption does not seem likely anytime soon. However, nine teams in the top flight will reportedly propose an idea for the Premier League completion on Friday with June 30 as a deadline to finish all games.

Premier League completion: Premier League season update

The latest Premier League season update is that nine clubs in the Premier League including Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are pushing for the Premier League completion before June 30. While most clubs have 9 games remaining and some others 10, the clubs risk a financial collapse when it comes to the TV rights deal. There is also no inflow of cash into the clubs through sponsors and sale of matchday tickets which is making it difficult for teams to pay off their players and non-playing staff wages. Around 80 players will be out of contract by the end of June and a remedy will need to be found for players that aren't associated with their respective clubs after the lapsing of their contracts. According to The Mirror, at least nine Premier League clubs have had serious discussions and joined forces to end the Premier League before June 30.

This is a very interesting development... Premier League clubs join forces to call for an end to season by June 30. Set to be discussed at Friday’s meeting https://t.co/5m9bdAcxhH — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) April 15, 2020

Premier League completion: Premier League season update on Liverpool

Following the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus outbreak, the possibility of the Premier League completion anytime soon looks bleak. However, the solution of the season being deemed 'null and void' has been discarded by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. Ceferin issued a Premier League season update a week ago and claimed that it would be difficult to picture a scenario where Liverpool do not get their hands on the Premier League title regardless of the Premier League completion. Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table and need only six more points to be crowned champions.

Premier League season update: Coronavirus in UK

With Ceferin declaring that Liverpool would be champions one way or another, clubs are scrambling to find a formula that could end the current campaign before June 30. The Premier League season update over the completion of the games is that matches would be played behind closed doors. According to Worldometer, coronavirus in the UK has led to 12,868 deaths so far and people have been advised to remain at home.

