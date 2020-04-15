Tottenham's 80-year-old Legend Jimmy Greaves Returns Home From Hospital After 7 Days

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that former striker Jimmy Greaves has returned home following a week in the hospital. Tottenham fans were concerned over the Jimmy Greaves health situation but those fears have been discarded for now as the 80-year-old has is now recovering under the watchful eyes of his wife Irene. The scare surrounding the Jimmy Greaves health situation was that he might have contacted coronavirus following the spread of the disease amid the coronavirus UK situation.

Coronavirus UK: Tottenham confirm Jimmy Greaves leaves the hospital

Following news of a Jimmy Greaves health scare, Tottenham confirmed that their former star has been released from the hospital. Greaves suffered a stroke five years ago and hasn't been well ever since. The Tottenham legend still keeps fighting but needs to use a wheelchair and needs caring by his family members around the clock. It was also noted that Jimmy Greaves did not contract coronavirus but still needs medical attention every day. Premier League side Tottenham released this statement about their leading goalscorer on Wednesday.

The family of Jimmy Greaves have informed us that our all-time leading scorer has this morning been discharged from hospital and is now back at his home.



Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family. — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2020

Premier League club Tottenham issue Jimmy Greaves health scare:

Tottenham released a statement on April 8 confirming that their all-time top goalscorer Jimmy Greaves was rushed to the hospital. Although the purpose of his visit was unknown, Tottenham sent their good wishes to the former England star. Here is the initial statement from Tottenham that provided fans with the Jimmy Greaves health scare:

We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital. We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.



Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family. pic.twitter.com/tDneZxDc3m — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2020

Jimmy Greaves Tottenham record and World Cup winner

Jimmy Greaves Greaves netted 266 goals in 379 appearances for Tottenham and still remains the highest goalscorer in the history of English top-flight football with 357 goals. Jimmy Greaves finished as the top goalscorer in the fop division on six occasions and won two FA Cups with Spurs but never managed to win a league title in his career. The former England forward also netted 44 goals in 57 games for his national team and won the 1966 World Cup.

