Atalanta Vs Brescia Prediction, Head To Head, Live Stream, Serie A Preview

Serie A underdogs Atalanta will rival Brescia on Matchday 33 of the Italian domestic competition. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (Wednesday according to IST). Here is the Atalanta vs Brescia prediction, Atalanta vs Brescia h2h (head-to-head) details, Atalanta vs Brescia live stream, Serie A live details and Serie A table update.

Serie A live: Atalanta vs Brescia live stream

The Atalanta vs Brescia live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Atalanta vs Brescia live stream will be available on Sony Liv App. Here are the other Atalanta vs Brescia live stream details:

Atalanta vs Brescia live stream venue: Atleti Azzurri d'Italia

Atalanta vs Brescia live stream date: Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (Wednesday according to IST)

Atalanta vs Brescia live stream time: 1.15 am IST

Atalanta vs Brescia prediction: Serie A live preview, Serie A table

Atalanta have already sealed their Champions League berth for the next season having occupied the fourth spot in Serie A with 67 points. Atalanta were successful in holding league leaders Juventus to a draw, ending the game 2-2. On the other hand, Brescia are fighting relegation, occupying the 19th spot in the league. Mario Balotelli's former side has bagged a mere 21 points in 32 games this season.

Atalanta vs Brescia prediction: Atalanta vs Brescia h2h

Atalanta and Brescia have enjoyed a decent head to head clash in the Serie A. In the Atalanta vs Brescia h2h stats, Atalanta have won four games, same as that of Brescia. Meanwhile, the two sides had to settle for a draw on eight occasions, suggesting it will be an open-ended clash.

Atalanta vs Brescia prediction: Serie A live team news

Robin Gosens could not make it to the matchday squad for the previous clash for Atalanta due to a suspected hamstring injury. There's no clarity if he will be able to make it to the starting line up against Brescia. The likes of Ruslan Malinovskiy, Luis Muriel, Mario Pasalic and Mattia Caldara will likely be featuring in the starting line up. Dimitri Bisoli will be on the sidelines for Brescia, while Andrea Cistana will likely feature in the line up against Atalanta. Jesse Joronen is likely to reclaim his spot in the frontline despite being replaced by Lorenzo Andrenacci against Roma.

Image courtesy: Atalanta Twitter