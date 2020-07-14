Edinson Cavani Turns Down Chance To Join David Beckham's Inter Miami, Prefers Serie A Move

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has become a free agent after he decided not to extend his stay until the end of the extended season amid the Champions League campaign with French giants PSG. The Uruguayan international was reportedly offered a contract by Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, which is interestingly owned by England legend David Beckham, who enjoyed a decent stint with the Parisians as well. The striker, instead, prefers a move to Serie A.

Also Read | PSG stalwarts Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva need to find another club

Edinson Cavani transfer: Striker reportedly rejects David Beckham's Inter Miami approach

Por nosotros y por USTEDES🔵🔴🤜🤛

Pour nous et pour VOUS🔵🔴🤜🤛

For us and for YOU🔵🔴🤜🤛

Per noi e per VOI🔵🔴🤜🤛 #union #fuerza #pasion pic.twitter.com/8dn0N41KxX — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) March 12, 2020

According to L'Equipe, Edinson Cavani was approached by David Beckham's Inter Miami ahead of the expiry of his contract. The striker is wanted by a host of top clubs across Europe with the likes of Manchester United, AS Roma and Juventus also in the fray. Citing interest from top clubs, Cavani has rejected all approach from the MLS outfit and harbours a move to Serie A.

Also Read | Newcastle takeover: Edinson Cavani, Mertens linked with moves while Pochettino could replace Bruce

Serie A news: Edinson Cavani transfer to Serie A?

Edinson Cavani struggled for form at PSG under Thomas Tuchel since the arrival of Mauro Icardi on a season-long loan to the French capital. Last month, it was revealed that PSG had signed the Argentina international on a permanent deal, reigniting the Cavani transfer rumours away from the French giants. The club does not wish to extend his stay and hence, Cavani is available for free, despite the season ending only in August.

Also Read | David Beckham, Victoria wish son Brooklyn on engagement with Nicola Peltz

Serie A news: AS Roma interested in striker

Edinson Cavani was signed by PSG from Serie A giants Napoli in 2013 and is well versed with life in Italy. According to reports in Italy, Serie A giants AS Roma are keen on roping in the striker. However, the deal is a complicated effort which might take a few days more to be finalised.

Having spent seven seasons at Parc des Princes, Edinson Cavani managed a total of 301 appearances across all competitions. During this time, he scored 200 goals for the Ligue 1 champions, becoming the club's all-time top goalscorer, beating legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who racked up 156 goals during his time in Paris. Amid the Cavani transfer rumours, PSG are preparing for the Champions League quarter-final clash against Atalanta on August 12.

Also Read | David Beckham sports FRIENDS t-shirt, Matthew Perry jokingly says 'he has good taste'

Image courtesy: AP