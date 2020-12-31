ATH Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Athletic Club will take on Real Sociedad at the at San Mames stadium. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 31 at 6:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our ATH vs RS Dream11 prediction, ATH vs RS Dream11 team and the probable ATH vs RS playing 11.

ATH vs RS live: ATH vs RS Dream11 prediction and preview

Athletic Club are currently 11th in LaLiga standings and have been inconsistent. The high flying Real Sociedad are 3rd in the table after failing to win any of their last six games. The away side need to get back to winning ways if they are to stay in contention for a Champions League spot.

In terms of team news, Peru Nolaskoain is injured and out for the home side who do not have any other injury concerns. The visiting team will be without Adnan Januzaj, Luca Sangalli, Asier Illarramendi, Miguel Angel Moya and Joseba Zaldua. Based on recent form our ATH vs RS match prediction is that the game will be a low-scoring fixture with a draw the likely result.

ATH vs RS live: Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

The last time the two sides met Real Sociedad won the game 2-1. An interesting statistic to this game is that none of their last five meetings has ended in a draw. That streak could end tonight as both teams approach this game rather gingerly.

🎶 Due to the current situation, the traditional 'Bertsoderbia' -the Basque-language improv singing contest- will be held digitally this year.



🎤 Onintza Enbeita and Andoni Egaña dedicated their verses to the absent fans.#AthleticClubFundazioa & #RealSociedadFundazioa pic.twitter.com/OvOd6kzwyt — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) December 30, 2020

ATH vs RS Dream11 prediction: Probable ATH vs RS playing 11

Athletic Club probable 11 - Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa; Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga; Oscar de Marcos, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Real Sociedad probable 11 - Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak, Portu

ATH vs RS live: Top picks for ATH vs RS Dream11 team

ATH vs RS live: Athletic Club top picks

Inaki Williams

Ander Capa

ATH vs R live: Real Sociedad top picks

Alexander Isak

Portu

ATH vs RS Dream11 prediction: ATH vs RS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alex Remiro

Defenders - Nacho Monreal, Andoni Gorosabel, Inigo Martinez, Ander Capa

Midfielders - David Silva, Mikel Vesga, Iker Muniain

Forwards - Portu (C), Alexander Isak, Inaki Williams (VC)

Note: The above ATH vs RS Dream11 prediction, ATH vs RS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs RS Dream11 team and ATH vs RS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Athletic Bilbao Twitter