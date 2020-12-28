Real Madrid Keen On Luring Young English Star Phil Foden Away From Man City: Report

Ever since David Silva's departure from the Etihad, England youngster, Phil Foden appeared to have found a new lease of life under Pep Guardiola. Foden was one of the standout performers for Manchester City earlier this season but has failed to start in the Premier League since October. His talent has propelled interest from top clubs across Europe. Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid are particularly keen on the transfer after the recent struggle for the midfielder.

Real Madrid to sign Phil Foden next summer?

According to a report by The Mirror, Real Madrid believe they have a genuine chance of signing Foden considering his recent situation at the Etihad. The fact that he hasn't started a single Premier League game since October has propelled interest from the Bernabeu outfit.

Real Madrid Want Phil Foden and hope he will leave Manchester City as they can offer him a huge contract and lots of Game time. pic.twitter.com/kC1WfLYBqV — Global Transfer News (@TransferGaze) December 27, 2020

The England international started from the bench in Man City's 2-0 victory against Newcastle United. He was introduced in the game only in the injury time, indicating the manager's lack of faith in the 20-year-old. And Los Blancos believe they could lure him if he fails to become a starter under Guardiola soon.

Phil Foden struggling to impress in Premier League

Foden was thought to be the natural successor to Silva when the Spaniard decided to join LaLiga giants Real Sociedad last summer. Reportedly, the Man City manager had then claimed, "When David said it was his last year I told the board we have Phil, so we don't have to invest".

Foden has managed six appearances in the Champions League this season. And he did display his brilliance with a goal against Olympiacos, while also bagging an assist in his team's 3-1 victory over FC Porto. But his inability to impress in the Premier League casts doubts over the huge claims that Guardiola had made earlier.

Phil Foden value estimated at £54m

Despite the criticism, Foden's value has surged to £54 million, a double increase this calendar year according to Transfermarkt. Meanwhile, Man City have also suffered in the domestic competition as they sit sixth in the Premier League standings with 26 points to their credit. They next take on Everton on Monday (Tuesday IST).

Image courtesy: Phil Foden Twitter