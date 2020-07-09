Athletic Bilbao Vs Sevilla Prediction, Head To Head, LaLiga Live Stream

Athletic Bilbao will host Champions League-chasing Sevilla on Matchday 35 in LaLiga on Thursday. While Sevilla are on the brink of Champions League qualification, Bilbao are some way off the European places and will need to win their four remaining fixtures and hope for other results to go their way. Here are the Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla live stream details, Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla H2H record, and our Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla prediction.

Also Read: Pique Arrives At Camp Nou On A Bicycle Ahead Of Barcelona's Narrow Win Over Espanyol

LaLiga live: Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla prediction and preview

Sevilla are fourth in the LaLiga table and a win at San Mames will move them level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid. Los Palanganas have been amongst the best sides in LaLiga this season and are on the verge of Champions League qualification in Julen Lopetegui's first season at the club. Bilbao, on the other hand, have had a rather disappointing season, and are 12 points off their opponents on the LaLiga table. A win could see Los Leones reduce the gap between them and sixth-placed Getafe to just two points as the business end of the season nears.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Snubbed From 2020 Ballon D'Or Race By Robin Van Persie

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla prediction: Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla H2H

Los Palanganas have a superior record over their opponents considering the overall Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla H2H results. There have been a total of 34 Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla H2H matches, with Sevilla registering 17 victories and 13 losses. Only four among the Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla H2H matches have resulted in a draw. The last fixture between the two teams ended in 1-1 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Also Read: Real Madrid Signed Zinedine Zidane For A Then-world Record Fee Of €76m OTD 19 Years Ago

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla prediction: Predicted line-ups

Atheltic Bilbao: Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berichiche; Dani Garcia, Unai Lopez; Oihan Sancet, Iker Munian, Inigo Cordoba; Inaki Williams.

Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berichiche; Dani Garcia, Unai Lopez; Oihan Sancet, Iker Munian, Inigo Cordoba; Inaki Williams. Sevilla: Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilon; Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ever Banega; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi.

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla prediction: Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch LaLiga live in India, they can log on to Facebook and watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla live stream. LaLiga will stream the entirety of the match on their official Facebook handle. There is no official telecast for LaLiga this season in India.

When : Thursday 10 PM local time, July 9 (Friday 1:30 AM, July 10 for Indian viewers)

: Thursday 10 PM local time, July 9 (Friday 1:30 AM, July 10 for Indian viewers) Where : San Mames, Bilbao

: San Mames, Bilbao Where to watch: Facebook

Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla live stream: Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla prediction

Sevilla are on a great run of form of late, but Athletic Bilbao at San Mames could prove to be a tough encounter. Sevilla haven't beaten Bilbao in the last nine Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla H2H games away from home and our Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla prediction is that the home team will bag three points on Thursday (Friday IST). We're expecting a close encounter with Bilbao edging it 1-0 at the end of 90 minutes.

Also Read: Luka Jovic Forced Into Home Isolation After Close Friend Tests COVID-19 Positive: Report

(Image Credit: Sevilla Twitter)