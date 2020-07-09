Real Madrid Signed Zinedine Zidane For A Then-world Record Fee Of €76m OTD 19 Years Ago

There is little doubt that Zinedine Zidane will go down as one of the most loyal servants of Real Madrid in Los Blancos history. The French maestro was one of the most gifted footballers and is making a name for himself as one of the top managers in modern-day football. On this day, July 9, 19 years ago, Real Madrid completed the signing of then 29-year-old Zinedine Zidane for a record fee of €76m. Zinedine Zidane was a prime addition in Real Madrid's big list of Galacticos. Zinedine Zidane signed a 4-year contract and Real Madrid agreed to pay the Zinedine Zidane transfer fee of €76m in instalments to Juventus.

Also Read | Hector Bellerin Plants The First 3,000 Seeds As Promised After Arsenal Win Over Wolves

Zinedine Zidane transfer from Juventus to Real Madrid happened OTD 19 years ago

Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez swiftly convinced Zinedine Zidane to join Real Madrid when the duo met at a UEFA gala dinner. Zinedine Zidane, in an interview with Vogue in 2014, stated: "Florentino passed me a napkin with a message in French: 'Do you want to come and play at Madrid?' I answered: 'Yes.' It was one of the happiest days of my life." The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner made a dream start to his Real Madrid career as he went to score a winner in their 2-1 Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen. Zinedine Zidane's volley in the Champions League 2001-02 final is still considered as one of the best goals in the history of the tournament.

Also Read | Juventus Boss Sarri Claims He 'only Fights With Gonzalo Higuain' And No One Else At Club

Zidane's iconic goal against Bayer Leverkusen

Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid career

Zinedine Zidane paired up with Luis Figo in midfield to help Real Madrid win the LaLiga title in just his second season. Zinedine Zidane was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2003 for the third time in his career. In 2004, fans from all over the world named Zinedine Zidane the best European footballer of the past 50 years on UEFA's 50th anniversary. Zinedine Zidane scored his first hat-trick against Sevilla in 2006 when he was in his final season at the Bernabeu.

Also Read | Real Madrid Not Looking At Signings This Year As They Aim For €200 Million Fire Sale

Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid career ends, but Frenchman returns as manager

Zinedine Zidane retired from his playing career as a Real Madrid player in 2006. Zinedine Zidane was appointed as Real Madrid's coach in 2016 and won three back-to-back Champions League trophies with the club. Zinedine Zidane is one the verge of winning his second LaLiga title with Real Madrid as Los Blancos sit on top of the LaLiga table with four games left to play. Real Madrid will play Alaves in their next LaLiga clash.

Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid career:

Zinedine Zidane trophies as a player

1 x Ballon d'Or

1 x World Cup

1 x Euros

1 x Champions League

1 x La Liga

2 x Serie A

Also Read | Neymar Set To Return To Barcelona After Agreeing Exit Pact With Franch Giants PSG: Report

(Image Source: RealMadrid.com)