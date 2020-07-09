Luka Jovic Forced Into Home Isolation After Close Friend Tests COVID-19 Positive: Report

Things haven’t been going the Luka Jovic way since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer. The Serbian striker has struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane largely due to the undroppable Karim Benzema. To make things worse, Jovic has been forced into home isolation after his close friend tested positive for coronavirus this month.

Luka Jovic friend tests COVID-19 positive, striker forced into quarantine

According to a recent revelation by Spanish show El Chiringuito, Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has been forced to undergo quarantine after his close friend tested positive for coronavirus. It is suggested that the striker was in contact with his friend, after which he underwent tests for the virus, which turned out to be negative.

Real Madrid request the people who visit the players to undergo testing for COVID-19. Following the same protocol, Jovic’s friend was tested for the virus, which is why the striker has been put into confinement. Although Zidane had urged his players not to meet close associates, many players requested the manager to meet their loved ones, citing a four-month lockdown period. Following the request, the rules were eased.

Luka Jovic isolation: Not the first occasion of conflict

This is far from the first time the Serbian forward made headlines during the pandemic. During the initial days of the lockdown, Luka Jovic travelled back to Serbia and broke home isolation norms to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday at a night club. This, while the club had urged its players to stay put in Spain until the lockdown was called off.

Luka Jovic isolation: Striker to miss clash against Alaves

When things seemed to change for good in Spain, Real Madrid asked their players to return to Valdebebas to train ahead of the LaLiga restart. However, Luka Jovic failed to participate initially after sustaining an injury while training at home. The 22-year-old will also miss the clash against Alaves, a team against whom he could have got some minutes. He was introduced as a substitute in the game against Athletic Bilbao but is yet to establish himself for Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Zidane’s men host Alaves on Friday (Saturday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP