ATK Beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 To Win Their Record Third ISL Title

Football News

ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 to win their record third ISL title at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. The match was played in an empty stadium

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
ISL

ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) final to win their record third title at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Chennaiyin did score a goal in the second half but the Kolkata side sealed the deal by scoring an all-important goal to add yet another trophy in their cabinet. Coming into this summit clash, both sides had won the tournament twice and were battling it out to hold the trophy for the third time.

ATK dominant from the start

ATK were the dominant team as they played some outstanding brand of football in the all-important clash which was contested in an empty Fatorda Stadium due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) which has spread its tentacles all over the world. Spanish midfielder Javi Hernandez was the hero of the finale as he scored two goals. He had found the back of the net in the 10th minute as the Kolkata outfit went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

ATK did not let it slip away when they were back in the field during the second half as Hernandez's countryman Edu Garcia scored one in the 48th minute. However, there was a late strike from Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis as it seemed that the Chennaiyin FC would prove a point or two in the second half. Unfortunately, Hernandez completed the formalities by scoring one after full time as the ATK players and camp erupted in joy. 

First Published:
COMMENT
