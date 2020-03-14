Ronaldinho Set To Get Unique Gift If He Wins Futsal Tournament In Paraguay Prison

The Ronaldinho prison story has an extension following the Ronaldinho fake passport news. The 39-year-old Barcelona legend is currently serving time in a prison in Paraguay following the Ronaldinho fake passport incident. However, the retired footballer will have to put on his playing boots once against as the prison is hosting a futsal tournament and the Ronaldinho prison inmates are eager for the World Cup winner to play on their teams. The winner of the tournament will be awarded a fully-grown 16kg pig.

Ronaldinho prison news: Ronaldinho fake passport

The former Brazil international was put behind bars in Paraguay along with his brother after he was found guilty in the Ronaldinho fake passport case. Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto had their passports adulterated and were caught upon arrival in Paraguay. Ronaldinho arrived in Paraguay for a charitable event as well as the launch of his new book but is now facing time in prison. The Ronaldinho prison sentence is rumoured to be around six months.

A las 8 de la mañana de este jueves Ronaldhino deberá presentarse a declarar ante el fiscal. pic.twitter.com/6PHQCNeSlP — Nico Lithitx (@nicolithitx) March 5, 2020

Upon being arrested for a fake passport, the Ronaldinho prison update is that the ex-Barcelona star will now participate in a futsal tournament with the other inmates. For some leisure and outdoor activity, Ronaldinho prison inmates along with the former Brazil star will play in the futsal tournament.

Does Ronaldinho have Coronavirus?

Football fans across the globe are keen to know the answer to 'does Ronaldinho have Coronavirus'?. Ronaldinho was tested for Coronavirus along with the other prison inmates but it is still unclear whether or not the ex-Brazil forward has contracted the deadly bug.

Ronaldinho's fake passport guilt may award Ronaldinho pig in prison

Ronaldinho's illustrious career has included prized titles such as the Champions League, several LaLiga crowns as well as the World Cup. But in prison, Ronaldinho and the inmates will be playing for a fully grown 16kg pig.

