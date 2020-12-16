ATKMB Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Hero ISL 2020-21 Game Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan will play FC Goa in their next Indian Super League fixture on Wednesday, December 16. Their ISL fixture is slated to be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. Let’s look at ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs FCG match prediction and other details of the thrilling encounter.

Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan occupy the 3rd position in the ISL table with 3 wins and one draw against their name, The Calcutta outfit walk into the match following a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC and will look to solidify their position in the top 4 of the ISL.

FC Goa, on the other hand, had a pretty slow start to their ISL campaign. The Goan side could register only 2 points of their first 3 games following two draws and a defeat to Mumbai City FC. However, they have managed to turn things around and win back-to-back matches against Kerala FC and Odisha FC.

ATKMB vs FCG playing 11 (predicted)

ATK Mohun Bagan- Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Brad Inman, Javi Hernandez, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

FC Goa - Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo.

ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Arindam Bhattacharya

Defnders- Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Tiri, Pritam Kotal

Midfeilders- Jorge Ortiz, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandez

Attackers- Igor Angulo, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 team top picks

Captain: Manvir Singh

Vice-captain: Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs FCG match prediction

We predict a 2-1 win for FC Goa who will walk into the brimming with confidence and aim at making it 3 consecutive wins in the Hero Indian Super League. An exciting clash is on the cards.

Note: The above ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 prediction, ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team and ATKMB vs FCG playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.