Karim Benzema Is The Best French Striker Ever, Says Zidane After Heroics Vs Bilbao

Defending LaLiga champions continued their fine form when they came up against Athletic Bilbao, racking up their fourth successive victory across all competitions. Karim Benzema again stood out from the rest as he netted twice in the game to suggest he still has enough of football left to lead the Bernabeu outfit. Following the Frenchman's scintillating display, his compatriot and club manager Zinedine Zidane has heaped enormous praise, describing him as the best striker the country has ever seen.

Real Madrid vs Bilbao: Toni Kroos opens scoring in first half

After an initial attempt in the fourth minute from his side, Athletic Bilbao star Raul Garcia was booked by the referee for bringing down Toni Kroos. The struggle for the visitors further aggravated when Garcia received a second booking in the 14th minute, for another foul on Kroos, resulting in his sending off.

An intricate play between Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr teed up Kroos in the extra time of the first half to fire a thunderous shot from the edge of the box to bag the opener. But Bilbao equalised soon in the second half with Ander Capa striking the ball past Thibaut Courtois from the rebound after his initial attempt was brilliantly saved.

Benzema goals help sail Real Madrid vs Bilbao

But Real Madrid fired back again with Benzema heading home the second goal for Zidane after a sensational Daniel Carvajal cross. After almost conceding the equaliser, Benzema went on to wind up the game in style, netting his second goal of the game with a scintillating finish in the injury time.

The brace meant that the Frenchman has netted 10 goals across all competitions this season. And Zidane could not hold, but shower praise on his striker after the splendid display. When asked by the media in the post-match press conference if Benzema was the best striker France has ever seen, Zidane responded in the affirmative.

Benzema the best French striker ever: Zidane

"For me yes, in addition to what he does, what he shows, he has been at Real Madrid for a long time. More than 500 games, all the goals, his record. What he has done speaks for itself. For me he is the best, it is very clear", said the three-time Champions League-winning manager.

💪⚽️💬 @Benzema: "I think it’s very important to continue match in and match out, from final to final with three points."#RealMadridAthletic | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/WPxu3gLaM2 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 15, 2020

Zidane claimed Benzema is a complete player now than he used to be a few years ago. "He is not a pure no. 9 who always thinks about scoring goals", a talent which impresses the Los Blancos manager. "Benzema pairs up well with his teammates and creates chances for them, but also knows the moment he needs to score at."

The victory sees Real Madrid become the joint-leaders in LaLiga with 26 points alongside Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid. The defending LaLiga champions will continue their title defence over the weekend when they travel to Municipal de Ipurua to take on Eibar on Sunday.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter