Atletico Madrid's Spanish Player Marcos Llorente's Sleeps In A 'age Reducing' €35,000 Bed

Former Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has enjoyed a resurgence of late since his infamous move to cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid. A regular feature in the Atletico Madrid line-up, Llorente's versatility has been cashed in on by Diego Simone, with the defensive midfielder being used as a supporting forward in the Argentine's system. The 25-year-old famously scored the winner to knock defending European champions Liverpool out of the Champions League in the Round of 16. As it turns out, the Atletico Madrid star's secret to the resurgence is in his bed, which reportedly costs an astonishing €35,000.

Also Read: Atlético Madrid Extends Good Run With 1-0 Win Over Levante

Marcos Llorente bed: Atletico Madrid star's €35,000 bed that slows down ageing

The Marcos Llorente bed reportedly reduces the speed of ageing and is one of the key factors helping the former Real Madrid midfielder keep his incredible stamina and fitness at the highest level. The Marcos Llorente bed, created by Hogo, is the only scientifically guaranteed and patented rest system in the globe which reduces the speed of ageing according to its creators. The Marcos Llorente bed slows down oxidation and inflammation in the body and increases the speed and quality of connective tissue recovery while reducing risk of injury and the time needed to recuperate.

Also Read: Barcelona 'very Upset' With VAR Decisions Favouring Real Madrid In Intense Title Clash

Monica de la Fuente, professor of the Department of Genetics, Physiology and Microbiology of the Faculty of Biology of the Complutense University of Madrid, has backed the Atletico Madrid star's luxury bed and is cited in Hogo's presentations to footballers and athletes. According to Hogo's official website, Fuente said that the test results of the Marcos Llorente bed showed a significant rejuvenation of biological age and an improvement in overall health, which in turn improves life expectancy and overall health. Furthermore, Marcos Llorente's diet is also a key reason for the Atletico Madrid star's performances, as the 25-year-old has returned as one of the fittest footballers in LaLiga post the lockdown. The former Real Madrid midfielder advocates the paleo diet, designed to resemble the diet of what hunter-gatherer ancestors ate thousands of years ago.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos Lashes Out At Barcelona, Pique; Warns Them Not To Imagine Things About VAR

Marcos Llorente's move from Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente rose through the ranks at Real Madrid, and despite his enormous talent, found himself on the fringes of the first team at the Bernabeu. After making just 39 appearances across three years at Real Madrid, Llorente moved to cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of £35 million. The 25-year-old has been a key player for Atletico Madrid this season, and his performances have led Diego Simeone's side to third in the LaLiga standings after an indifferent start to the season.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos Beats Cristiano Ronaldo In League Free-kick Tally Over Past Two Years

(Image Credit: Marcos Llorente Instagram)