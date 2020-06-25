Sergio Ramos Beats Cristiano Ronaldo In League Free-kick Tally Over Past Two Years

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was in scintillating form against Mallorca as he scored in his second consecutive game on Wednesday, registering his third goal in the last four games. With his free-kick against Mallorca, the Real Madrid skipper has now overtaken his former club teammate and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick tally.

Sergio Ramos, Vinicus Jr score against Mallorca

Sergio Ramos and Vinicus Jr were on target for Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane's men saw off an easy opponent at Alfredo di Stefano. In the 19th minute, the Brazilian prodigy, who was starting for the second game in a row, received a sublime pass in Mallorca's penalty area from Luka Modric. Despite being surrounded by several defenders, the youngster did not succumb to the pressure and chipped the ball calmly over Manolo Reina.

Sergio Ramos AKA the best CB itw just scored one the most beautiful free kicks I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/fDgQVe0fuz — Sami (@SamiZaiiin2) June 24, 2020

Vincius Jr's efforts were visible in the game when he again chipped the ball in the game, but it hit the goalpost this time around. In the second half, Real Madrid received a free-kick after a handball from Mallorca's Dani Rodrigez just outside the box. Sergio Ramos stepped up to take the set-piece and calmly pulled off a sensational goal on the top left corner. With his free-kick against Mallorca, Ramos has now scored more free-kicks in the domestic league than his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the past two years.

Sergio Ramos scores first league free-kick in two years, Cristiano Ronaldo has none

While Cristiano Ronaldo was earlier touted as one of the best free-kick takers in the world, his conversion rate has declined poorly in the past few seasons. In fact, the Portuguese international is yet to score a free-kick for Juventus over the past two seasons in Serie A. On the other hand, Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has edged past Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring from a set-piece against Mallorca, his first in the past two seasons.

Sergio Ramos' side to play Espanyol

Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot on LaLiga table after the scintillating victory against Mallorca. Although Real Madrid and Barcelona have bagged equal points (68) in the competition, Sergio Ramos' side lead the table due to a better head-to-head ratio. Los Blancos will next play Espanyol on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter/Juventus Twitter