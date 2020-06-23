Barcelona 'very Upset' With VAR Decisions Favouring Real Madrid In Intense Title Clash

The clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid for LaLiga honours is shaping up to be one of the most exciting races in recent years, with the Catalans dominating the domestic competitions in Spain for the past decade, while Los Blancos have focused on winning European titles. After Barcelona shared the spoils with Sevilla, Real Madrid took the top spot in the LaLiga standings thanks to their head-to-head record and some VAR controversy. Barcelona weren't too impressed, and according to reports, the VAR controversy has opened up another ‘fight’ between the clubs.

Barcelona VAR concern: Barcelona not impressed with VAR aiding Real Madrid's title challenge

Real Madrid registered a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday, where VAR played a huge role in helping Zinedine Zidane's side clinch all three points. Adnan Januzaj's 68th-minute equaliser was controversially ruled out for offside, while Karim Benzema's strike stood despite an apparent handball. According to the front pages of newspapers in Spain, Barcelona players are said to be furious at the officiating decisions and VAR favouring Real Madrid in recent matches.

The front page of Barcelona-based Diario Sport hit out at Real Madrid's controversial win at Anoeta and claimed that the Catalan giants are up against VAR and Real Madrid in the race for the LaLiga title. The paper also claimed that Zinedine Zidane's side have received five favourable decisions from referees and VAR since the LaLiga restart.

Indignation and rage define the feelings of the Barça team after the arbitrating errors in favour of Real Madrid. Barça are more united than ever and will force Madrid to be better than them if they want to become La Liga champions. [sport] pic.twitter.com/ckWjXVBFNL — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) June 23, 2020

Another Spanish newspaper Diario AS claim that the VAR controversy had opened up another fight between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Blaugrana are furious with the VAR decisions, while their arch-rivals are equally upset with the allegations. Meanwhile, MARCA has claimed that Real Madrid are fed up with the scheduling of LaLiga fixtures post the restart, claiming that they have been treated unfairly in comparison to Barcelona. Having travelled to Real Sociedad on Sunday, Los Blancos will return home to host relegation-threatened Mallorca on Thursday. On the other hand, Barcelona, who faced Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Friday, will return to Camp Nou to host Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Real Madrid currently top of the LaLiga standings due to their superior head-to-head record against Barcelona. Both teams have amassed 65 points in 30 games this season, and as things stand, Real Madrid will clinch the title if they take maximum points from their remaining eight fixtures. If Real Madrid's luck with VAR and referee decisions continue, it will take a superhuman effort from Barcelona to overhaul Los Blancos' lead at the top of the LaLiga standings.

(Image Credits: Barcelona, Real Madrid Instagram)