Sergio Ramos Lashes Out At Barcelona, Pique; Warns Them Not To Imagine Things About VAR

The previous few games in LaLiga have seen quite some controversy surrounding the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), with Real Madrid and Barcelona taking a dig at each other, accusing the technology of being favourable to the other. Now, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hit out at Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, warning him not to ‘imagine things’ about the use of VAR. Pique earlier claimed that VAR looked like it was in favour of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid beat Mallorca 2-0 to lead LaLiga standings

Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in LaLiga after their sensational victory against Mallorca on Wednesday. Sergio Ramos and Vinicius Jr were on target for Los Blancos, with the skipper making it to the scoresheet, having netted a top corner free-kick in the second half. Earlier in the first half of the game, Vinicius Jr chipped the ball past Manolo Reina to open the scoring for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Gerard Pique blames VAR for Real Madrid's lead on LaLiga standings

Real Madrid received criticism from Barcelona mainstay Gerard Pique after their earlier victory against Valencia. Zidane’s men defeated Valencia 3-0 to reclaim the top spot, with Barcelona failing to win against Sevilla. After the draw, Pique hinted at giving up on the current campaign, saying that it will now be impossible for Barcelona to stop Los Blancos from winning the LaLiga title.

Ganar y seguir. / Win & keep going ➕3️⃣

A por el siguiente. / Onto the next one. 💪🏻

On target! 🎯 😉#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/ySbh7k4Awz — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 24, 2020

On being quizzed further, Pique asserted that VAR and referee decisions often turn out to be favourable for Real Madrid. However, his claims turned out to be contrasting after Lionel Messi escaped red cards in successive games. Sergio Ramos hit back at his Spain teammate while speaking to Movistar after the game against Mallorca.

Sergio Ramos warns Gerard Pique to 'stop imagining things'

Sergio Ramos claimed that there was quite some noise in the media after Real Madrid reclaimed the top spot in LaLiga. He asserted that Barcelona and Gerard Pique often blame VAR, however, his opinion on the matter was averse to his arch-rivals'. "The referees do not take any predetermined decision in the game and people should stop imagining things," said the Real Madrid skipper. Ramos further asserted that his side have worked hard enough since the lockdown and they deserve to lead the pack in the league.

Image Courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter/ Gerard Pique Instagram