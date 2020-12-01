Atletico Madrid Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid will host Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich at the Wanda Metropolitano for their Group A Matchday 5 UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, December 1. The game between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern team news, Atletico Madrid vs Bayern live stream details and our Atletico Madrid vs Bayern prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern prediction and match preview

Atletico Madrid have been in tremendous form in LaLiga as they remain the only undefeated team in the Spanish top division. However, the Rojiblancos have been far from their best in the Champions League despite sitting second in their Group A standings. Diego Simeone's men have managed to rack up just five points from their four games so far and suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat against Bayern Munich in the reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have already qualified for the Round of 16. The defending UCL champions have won all four of their group stage games so far and will be looking to rest key players for the game on Tuesday night. Given that Bayern would be resting a few key players for the game against the Spanish heavyweights, out Atletico Madrid vs Bayern prediction is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern team news, injuries and suspensions

Atletico will still be without the services of Manu Sanchez, Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko as the trio are out injured. Hector Herrera also remains a serious doubt for the clash against Bayern. Luis Suarez will miss out following a second positive COVID-19 test. This would mean that Joao Felix and Angel Correa might start in attack for the hosts.

Bayern Munich have Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies on the treatment table. Bruno Sarr is trained with the squad but still remains a doubt. Leroy Sane and Javi Martinez could be brought into the mix as Hansi Flick may choose to rest and rotate some members of his squad.

Champions League live: How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern live?

In India, the game between Atletico Madrid and Bayern will telecast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST). The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also keep updated with the live scores on the social media handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich Twitter