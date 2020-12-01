Lionel Messi’s Heat Map During Barca Vs Osasuna Game Took Shape Of Actual Goat; Fans React

Lionel Messi continues to make his case for being the G.O.A.T (Greatest of all time) with each passing day and the Barcelona captain's heat map against Osasuna this weekend was befitting of that fan-appointed label. The 33-year-old appeared to be back to his best on Saturday after being rested for Barcelona's midweek Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv. The six-time Ballon d'Or also scored a stunning goal against Osasuna and paid a special tribute to the late Diego Maradona, who sadly passed away at the age of 60, on Wednesday, November 25.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Ronald Koeman's men cruise to a 4-0 win

After scoring twice against Kyiv in the Champions League, Martin Brathwaite opened the scoring for Barcelona on his first LaLiga start this season. Messi attempted to re-create Maradona's iconic 'Hand of God' moment but it wasn't required as the ball was already crossing the line. Antoine Greizmann then doubled the lead for the hosts with a stunning volley just before half-time.

Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet in the second half before Lionel Messi sealed the win in the 73rd minute with a powerful effort into the top left corner. It was only Messi's second goal from open play this season and the four-time UCL champion celebrated his goal with a tribute to Diego Maradona as he revealed a shirt from Newell's Old Boys - a team that both of them played for - under his Barcelona kit while pointing towards the sky.

Barcelona's win over Osasuna moved them into seventh place on the LaLiga table. Ronald Koeman's side are now 10 points behind league leaders Real Sociedad, with two games in hand.

Lionel Messi heat map vs Osasuna looked like a goat

Messi's perfect tribute towards Maradona wasn't the only thing that caught the eye during his game against Osasuna as his heat map from the game actually looked like a goat. Messi started the game on the right-wing and put on an absolute show. At the end of the game, Sofascore revealed that his heat map took the shape of an actual farm-like goat.

Messi’s actual heat map vs Osasuna. Looks like him, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/AsmbZ55rEz — 😜 (@culer_for_life) November 30, 2020

Fans on social media were quick to point out Messi's heat map as one wrote: "Look at Messi's heat map, it looks like a goat. So Appropriate!!!". Another added, "Messi’s that good, I wouldn’t be surprised if he could do this on purpose." A third wrote, "Even science can't deny greatness".

Yo Messi’s heat map today looks like an actual goat pic.twitter.com/gcfybyBs3p — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) November 29, 2020

Image Credits - AP