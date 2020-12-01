Dubai's Iconic Burj Khalifa Honours Argentine Great Maradona With Dazzling Gesture

Argentine football icon Diego Maradona was admired across the globe for his blistering display on the field with the country as well as across major clubs in Europe and South America. His death following a cardiac arrest last week has left a void which cannot be filled in the coming days. The Argentine had a massive fan following in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well, which was well resonated when Dubai's Burj Khalifa was glaring with Maradona's image.

Also Read | Diego Maradona tribute: Stadiums across Europe fall silent as clubs honour Argentine icon

Burj Khalifa Maradona tribute resonates UAE's love for Argentine

Dubai's Burj Khalifa paid a glittering tribute to Maradona on Friday last week, following his death on Wednesday in Buenos Aires in Argentina. The tallest building in the world was adorned with the images of the late Argentine, who guided his country to the 1986 World Cup glory.

نقدّم التحية اليوم لكل من قدّموا أرواحهم فداءًا لهذا الوطن وكل من رسمت تضحياتهم أسمى صور البطولة والشجاعة. #يوم_الشهيد_الإماراتي



Today we honour every Emirati martyr who sacrificed their lives for this great nation. #MartyrsDay #UAECommemorationDay pic.twitter.com/92z6NMEkDH — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 30, 2020

Maradona has enjoyed a decent past with the middle-east country. He has coached the likes of Al Wasl and Fujairah football clubs, both of which are based in the UAE. Maradona was also the honorary sports ambassador for Dubai in the past. The official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa paid rich tribute to the late Argentine, praying for his departed soul.

Also Read | Maradona death: Thousands of fans gather in the streets of Buenos Aires to pay tribute

How did Maradona die?

Maradona had been keeping unwell for the past few weeks before his untimely death. He was admitted to the hospital following psychological issues in November. Following extensive medical tests, a clot in his brain was diagnosed, which was successful operated upon soon and subsequently, he returned home.

But, the Argentine could not survive a brutal cardiac arrest on Wednesday. However, his agent and lawyer have cast doubts on the way Maradona has passed away. His agent Matias Morla questioned the delay in the prompt response from the ambulance services, describing it as 'criminal idiocy.'

Also Read | Diego Maradona death: Salt Bae permanently reserves Argentine's table in Dubai restaurant

Maradona's agent, lawyer cast doubts on his death

Besides, his lawyer Angelo Pisani also claims the Argentine could have survived had he been in Napoli, Italy than in Argentina. He levelled allegations against his family as well, claiming that the 60-year-old died a lonely death, while his youngest son was away after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also Read | Diego Maradona death: Spanish footballer gets death threats for dishonoring Argentine icon

Image courtesy: Burj Khalifa Twitter