Diego Maradona Death: Spanish Footballer Gets death Threats For Dishonoring Argentine Icon

Viajes InterRias FF midfielder Paula Dapene has revealed that she received death threats and abuse after she opted against honouring the late Diego Maradona prior to a game. The football community continued to pay their respects to Argentine legend Diego Maradona after the 1986 World Cup winner went into cardiac arrest and passed away on Wednesday, November 25. However, during a minute's silence for Maradona prior to a Spanish third-tier game between Viajes InterRias FF and Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, every player - except for Paula Dapene - lined up and stood to pay their respects to the football icon.

Diego Maradona tribute: Paula Dapene reveals why she didn't honour the Argentine great

Maradona's tragic death last week sparked an outpouring of grief among fans around the world, with tributes and minutes of silence playing out at numerous games. However, Paula Dapena, a 24-year-old Spanish midfielder who plies her trade at Viajes InterRias FF, turned her back and sat down during the minute's silence for Maradona. While speaking to Diario after the game, Dapene claimed that she had no regrets over her actions and would do it again.

🗣️ Paula Dapena, la jugadora que se negó a homenajear a Maradona, en @partidazocope



🔄 "Me reafirmo en lo que hice. Lo repetiría una y mil veces más"



💪🏼 "Tengo el apoyo de todas mis compañeras"



❌ "He recibido amenazas por todas las redes sociales"#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/3BI88SWACC — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) November 30, 2020

A few days after Viajes InterRias FF suffered a 10-0 defeat against Deportivo La Coruna, Dapene said, "My teammates and I received death threats after I chose not to stand and honour Maradona. They said 'we will find your address and kill you, even break your legs'. But I would perform the same action again if I had to."

Spanish soccer player Paula Dapena says she got death threats after refusing to take part in a minute’s silence for Maradona as a protest against domestic violence. Dapena sat down and faced away when her team & their opponents paid their respects to the late Argentinean — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) November 30, 2020

Dapene then recalled the time Maradona had been accused of domestic violence in 2014 but denied hitting his girlfriend at the time and escaped any charges, "You see, I'm willing to keep a minute of silence for an abuser and that it should not be done for the victims. Maradona was an incredible player but as a person, he had a lot left to be desired".

Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25, the same day as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Dapene concluded by stating that she was slightly upset that Maradona’s death took some of the focus away from the push to eliminate violence against women.

Diego Maradona death: How did the Argentine legend die?

Only two weeks after returning to his Buenos Aires home following brain surgery, Maradona was feeling unwell on Wednesday morning. When a nurse went to check up on him, she found him unresponsive in his room. Maradona was rushed to a hospital but declared dead upon arrival. It was later confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack.

Image Credits - The Great Match of COPE Twitter, AP