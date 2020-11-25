Atletico Madrid Vs Lokomotiv Moscow Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, UCL Live

Atletico Madrid host Lokomotiv Moscow in their 4th match of the Group A Champions League game tonight. The match kicks off at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday night, November 25 (Nov 26 in India). Here are the Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow live stream details, team news and our prediction ahead of the game.

Athletico Madrid and Lokomotiv shared points during their previous meeting in Russia on November 3 as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Jose Gimenez's 18th-minute strike was cancelled out by Anton Miranchuk who converted from the penalty spot in the 25th minute. With just a difference of 2 points between them, a win for Lokomotiv at the Wanda Metropolitano will help them overtake the LaLiga giants and replace them as the second-placed team in Group A behind Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow team news

Lucas Torreira and Luis Suarez are expected to miss tonight's fixture for Atletico due to Covid-19. Hector Herrera also misses out while Manu Sanchez‘s availability is a question. Simeone is expected to play a 4-4-2 formation with Renan Lodi slotting in at left-back and Yannick Carrasco moving up. English international Keiren Tripper is expected on the right with Marcus Llorente playing forward. Correa is expected to partner the young Joax Felix in Simone’s 2-striker system.

Eder is expected to start in attack for Lokomotiv due to Fedor Smolov’s injury. He is likely to be partnered by Ze Luis as Locomotiv mirror Atletico’s 4-4-2. Vedran Corluka received a red card in the Russian domestic league earlier last week but is available for selection.

Atletico Madrid predicted lineup: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Llorente, Koke, Niguez, Carrasco; Correa, Felix

Lokomotiv Moscow predicted lineup: Guilherme; Zhivoglyadov, Cerqueira, Rajkovic, Rybus; Ignatjev, Kulikov, Krychowiak, Miranchuk; Eder, Luis

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow live

The Champions League live broadcast of Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow will be aired on the Sony Network in India. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST. Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also follow the social media pages and channels of respective teams for regular updates

Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction

Atletico have a great home record and Simeone's side are likely to walk away with all 3 points sit on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages of the UCL campaign. Our prediction is a 2-0 win for the hosts.

