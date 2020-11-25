Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Update: When Will Milan's Star Striker Return?

Despite being 39 years old, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has shown no signs of slowing down. The striker’s imperious form has been one of the main factors behind AC Milan’s unbeaten start to the Serie A campaign, with the Rossoneri currently top of the league with 20 points from eight games. Zlatan Ibrahimovic played a starring role in AC Milan’s impressive away victory at Napoli over the weekend, scoring a brace.

However, after the striker went off injured late in the second half, AC Milan fans have been sweating over the fitness of the star striker, with many taking to social media to find out the latest Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update.

When did the Zlatan Ibrahimovic hamstring injury occur?

After scoring twice against Napoli, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was substituted with about 11 minutes to go. The striker went down clutching his left leg and was hauled off with an apparent muscle injury. The Swedish striker was later seen sitting on the bench with an ice pack strapped to his left leg.

Ibrahimovic goals: When will Ibrahimovic return to the field?

Ibrahimovic has sustained a hamstring strain in his left thigh muscle. A new test will take place within 10 days



Saelemaekers suffered a 1st degree left ankle sprain https://t.co/9GDMO4sBJp — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) November 23, 2020

Providing a Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update after the game, assistant coach Daniele Bonera admitted that the club didn’t have much information at the moment. Speaking to the press, Bonera said that the striker isn’t someone who usually comes off the pitch. Answering questions about a potential Ibrahimovic return, the assistant coach explained that the club would only be in a position to answer that once the necessary tests are done in the next few days.

The latest Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update was later issued by the club on Monday, with the Serie A side confirming that the striker has suffered a hamstring injury which could keep him out for a month. According to Sky Italia, the 39-year-old will miss the next 10 days, after which further tests will be conducted to determining the severity of the injury.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s absence means that the star striker is set to miss the crucial upcoming games against Fiorentina in Serie A, and Lille and Celtic in the Europa League. The Rossoneri will be hoping that the striker returns to fitness as soon as possible, with Ibrahimovic currently the league’s top scorer with 10 goals to his name. The forward has 11 goals and two assists in all competitions this season.

📰 @AntoVitiello: More than 5 hours of work today for Ibrahimovic, gym and therapy sessions to recover as quickly as possible.

As for Saelemaekers, He could recover within a week. pic.twitter.com/QWB6oXRvu4 — Milan Reports (@ACMReports) November 24, 2020

Ibrahimovic personal chef the reason behind his outstanding fitness

Despite the striker’s latest injury, several fans and pundits have praised the 39-year-old for being extremely fit despite his age. Although he is one of the oldest players in the league, the striker has been clocked as the third-fastest player in Italy’s top flight this season. A recent GQ Italia story had shed light on Ibrahimovic’s nutrition plan, revealing that the striker weighs each single food item on a weighing scale to control his food intake.

Image Credits: AC Milan Instagram