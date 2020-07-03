Atletico Madrid Vs Mallorca Live Stream, Team News, LaLiga Preview

After holding Barcelona to a 2-2 draw away at Camp Nou, Atletico Madrid will square off against RCD Mallorca over the weekend. The game will be played on Friday, July 3, 2020 (Saturday according to IST). Here is the Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca live stream details, LaLiga live details, LaLiga table and LaLiga fixtures.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos scores record fourth goal in six games leading Real Madrid closer to title

LaLiga live: Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca live stream details

The Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca live broadcast will not be available in India. However, the Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca live stream will be available on the official LaLiga Facebook page. Here are the other Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca live stream details:

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca live stream venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca live stream date: Friday, July 3, 2020 (Saturday, for Indian viewers)

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca live stream time: 1.30 am IST

Also Read | Is Eden Hazard injured? Why is Eden Hazard not in Real Madrid's LaLiga squad vs Getafe?

LaLiga live: Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca preview

Atletico Madrid are on a great run of form since the resumption of LaLiga in June. Diego Simeone's men are yet to suffer a defeat since June, having won four games, while sharing points on two occasions - against Athletic Bilbao and most recently to Barcelona. Mallorca, on the other hand, will be filled with sufficient confidence to trouble Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano. Los Bermellones defeated Celta Vigo 5-1 in their previous game and could pose a serious threat to Simeone's resilient Atletico Madrid.

Also Read | Barcelona Vs Atletico ends in hapless draw, Real Madrid edge closer to LaLiga title

LaLiga live: Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca team news

Atletico Madrid will be without the services of Croatian defender Sime Vrsaljko. However, Simeone might introduce changes to the team that played against Barcelona, with the likes of Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix and Kieran Trippier likely to make up the line-up. Stefan Savic and Koke will be available for selection after serving their respective suspension periods.

Mallorca will arrive at the Metropolitano without their key goalscorer Ante Budumir and centre-back Martin Valjent due to suspension after the two were booked in the game against Celta Vigo. On the other hand, Lumor Agbenyenu and Leonardo Koutris will not be available for Vicente Moreno due to their respective injury issues.

Also Read | Barcelona new signing Miralem Pjanic admitted to being a fan of eternal rivals Real Madrid

LaLiga live: LaLiga table

Real Madrid lead the charts with 72 points to their credit, while Barcelona occupy the second spot on LaLiga table with 68 points in all. Atletico Madrid are placed third in the league with 59 points, while Mallorca are battling relegation, as they look to climb up the ladder, being placed 18th on the LaLiga table.

Image courtesy: Champions League Twitter