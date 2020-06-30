Barcelona New Signing Miralem Pjanic Admitted To Being A Fan Of Eternal Rivals Real Madrid

LaLiga giants Barcelona confirmed the signing of Juventus star Miralem Pjanic on Monday in a swap deal for Arthur Melo. The 30-year-old midfield maestro signed a four-year contract with the Catalan giants, with Barcelona shelling out €60 million upfront, with a further €5 million in add-ons for the Pjanic transfer. However, the Barcelona-bound midfielder might now regret the comments he made during his time at Roma, when he claimed to be a fan of Barcelona's eternal rivals, Real Madrid.

Pjanic Real Madrid fan: Barcelona new signing claimed to be a Real Madrid fan

Miralem Pjanic established himself as one of the best in the business during his time at Roma, where former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique signed him from Lyon in 2011. In an interview with Bosnian newspaper Oslobodjenje, Pjanic revealed his love for Real Madrid back in 2009 and how he was a staunch supporter of Los Blancos since the days of Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane. The Bosnian international had said that he was happy at Roma, but would not rule at a chance to move to his favourite team.

Pjanic Real Madrid fan: Barcelona confirm Pjanic transfer

Barcelona officially announced the Miralem Pjanic transfer on Monday, ending weeks of speculation regarding the move. The Pjanic transfer will see talented midfielder Arthur Melo move the other way, with the Brazilian international signing a five-year contract with the Serie A giants. The signing of Arthur will cost the Old Lady €72 million, payable in four years, while an additional €10 million is payable in add-ons. Barcelona have reportedly inserted a buyout clause of €400 million in Pjanic's contract. The Arthur-Pjanic swap will also go some way in helping Barcelona balance the books after a string of failed big-money moves.

Pjanic Real Madrid fan: Barcelona fans unhappy with Pjanic transfer

Barcelona fans are seemingly far from pleased with the Miralem Pjanic transfer. Many fans have termed the deal was a board/political one and not a sporting improvement. One of the main reasons working against the Pjanic transfer is the Bosnian's age, with the midfielder at best having three to five more seasons to give to the Catalan giants. On the other hand, Arthur Melo could have been a permanent solution to their midfield problem. Pjanic's revelation of him being a Real Madrid fan is likely to further attract scorn from the Barcelona fans before he joins Camp Nou next season.

(Image Credits: Miralem Pjanic Instagram)