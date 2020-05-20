Atletico Madrid To Retain Memberships Of Season Ticket Holders Who Died In COVID-19 Crisis

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have come up a with a heartwarming gesture in respect to those who lost their lives battling COVID-19. Atletico Madrid have decided to pay tribute to their season ticket holders who passed away amid the pandemic by retaining their membership. Atletico Madrid stated that a total of 32 of their season ticket holders have lost their lives so far due to coronavirus. Every summer, Atletico Madrid redistributes vacant passes due to people passing away or due to cancellations. However, the club have decided to not follow the procedure this June as they will retain the memberships of those who passed away.

Also Read | Piers Morgan Calls Hudson-Odoi An 'idiot', Calls For A Ban On Players Breaking Rules

LaLiga news: Atletico Madrid released an official statement on their website

“During these past few months, we have gone through difficult times and the Atletico de Madrid family has not been oblivious to the consequences caused by Covid-19. “Sadly, we have had to say goodbye to illustrious players and coaches who made Atleti great throughout its history, as well as some of our club members. As soon as it's possible, the club will pay a well-deserved tribute to them in gratitude for their dedication and love for our colours and to show that they will always remain in our memories. “Due to the very difficult circumstances we're going through due to the health crisis, the club has exceptionally decided to respect and maintain the membership numbers in the 2020-21 season of all those who have passed away during the pandemic, as a symbolic gesture in their memory and in gratitude for their support. “The membership numbers, which have great sentimental value as they indicate the uninterrupted seniority as a club member, will be updated as usual in other cases but will be kept for next season to pay tribute to all those Atletico supporters who left us due to this health crisis.”

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Concerned About Players' Fitness As Premier League Aims At Mid-June Return

Atletico Madrid back in training as LaLiga return on the cards

Atletico Madrid returned to training last weekend for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in March. Spanish officials are reportedly aiming for a LaLiga return sometime in June. Nearly all Spanish top-tier clubs have resumed training this week. However, the clubs have been instructed to follow the guidelines put in place by the government. Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi missed group training as he reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Spanish health authorities are yet to grant approval to restart the league. Coronavirus cases in Spain have already crossed the 2,00,000 mark. Over 27,000 people lost their lives due to increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Spain.

Also Read | Xavi Believes Mane And Aubemayang Won't Fit At Barcelona, Wants Neymar Back

LaLiga return: Atletico Madrid back in training

Also Read | Ex-Arsenal Striker Nicklas Bendtner Reveals He Blew Close To £6 Million In Texas Hold 'Em