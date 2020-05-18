Xavi Believes Mane And Aubemayang Won't Fit At Barcelona, Wants Neymar Back

Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi has advised his former club to not sign the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane from the Premier League. The 2010 World Cup winner rates both Premier League forwards highly but believes that they won't fit in the current Barcelona side. There have been numerous rumours surrounding Barcelona's recent growing interest in Arsenal skipper Aubameyang. Aubameyang and Mane shared the 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah.

Xavi wants a player in the Samuel Eto'o mould in Barcelona

Xavi expressed that Mane and Aubameyang will find it difficult to adjust to Barcelona manager Quique Setien's style of play. In an interview with The Sun, Xavi said Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can be lethal in open play but Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces. "I am thinking about a player who would adapt to Barcelona and it’s not easy to find one. Samuel Eto’o was perfect as is Luis Suarez right now." added Al-Sadd's manager, Xavi.

Xavi recently admitted that he was offered the managerial position at Barcelona when the club parted ways with Ernesto Valverde in January. Xavi, however, turned down the offer as he believed it was not the right time for him to lead Barcelona.

Neymar transfer rumours: Xavi wants the Brazilian back at Camp Nou

Like most of the club's fans, Xavi believes that Neymar is the solution to Barcelona's problems. The former Barcelona ace stated that Neymar is among the top five players in the world. Xavi added, "I hope that he returns to Barcelona. He was his (Messi's) team-mate. He would add a lot. A positive character. It would be an extraordinary signing to become a difference-maker."

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner are the other players who are being strongly linked with the defending LaLiga champions. Barcelona are reportedly eager to find Luis Suarez's replacement and want to keep their options open. Barcelona's primary goal is to bring Neymar back from PSG but the big-money move could be scrapped due to the financial hit European clubs have suffered amid the loss of TV and matchday revenue.

