Ex-Arsenal Striker Nicklas Bendtner Reveals He Blew Close To £6 Million In Texas Hold 'Em

Former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner recently made a shocking revelation about his love for gambling. The controversial Denmark international claims he has lost over £6 million in poker. The former Gunners star revealed that he has been playing Texas Hold 'Em since he was a 19-year-old teenager. The 32-year-old disclosed that he took part in various high-end poker sessions during his time in London. However, Nicklas Bendtner clarified that he never had a gambling problem nor that he got addicted to poker.

Also Read | Arsenal, Chelsea And Other London Clubs Set To Lose £3 Million On Whopping 700,000 Pints

Nicklas Bendtner poker problem: Former Arsenal striker spills the beans

Nicklas Bendtner talked about his poker stories in his Danish TV reality show, Bendtner and Philine. Nicklas Bendtner co-hosts the show with his girlfriend Philine Roepstroff. The former Arsenal star, while talking about his gambling saga, said, "I have lost lots of money - a totally unrealistic amount. I've played a lot of poker in my life. It is difficult to put an amount on how much I have lost, but it is around 50 million Danish crowns - £6m. I wouldn't say I've had a gambling problem at all. I've always been able to control it."

Bendtner recalled an incident where he nearly got caught in trouble while living in London. Bendtner stated that things got out of control one night while playing poker. The former Arsenal striker admitted that he stopped playing high-stakes games post that night. "Since then I have chosen to play for far smaller amounts. Now I mostly play for the sake of the game," added Bendtner.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Asks Guardiola, Lampard "to Stay Home And Watch Bundesliga" As Tempers Fly

Nicklas Bendtner Arsenal career

Nicklas Bendtner first joined Arsenal's youth academy in 2004 where he spent a year before making his first-team debut in 2005. The Danish striker spent a total of nine years at the Emirates before joining Wolfsburg in 2014. Nicklas Bendtner made a total of 136 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, netting 32 goals during his time in North London. Bendtner was loaned out to multiple clubs like Sunderland and Juventus during his time at Arsenal. Nicklas Bendtner is currently a free agent.

Also Read | Real Madrid’s New-look Santiago Bernabeu To Feature A Removable Pitch: Report

Nicklas Bendtner net worth

According to The Squander, Nicklas Bendtner net worth read close to £7 million ($9m) in 2018. Nicklas Bendtner also has his own clothing range in association with Louis Vuitton.

Also Read | Man City Set To Refund Season Ticket Holders As Premier League Looks To Return In June