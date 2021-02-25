Atletico San Luis Vs Tigres UANL Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Atletico San Luis will square off against Tigres UANL at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on Thursday, February 25. The Liga MX Clausura Matchday 8 clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, February 26 at 8:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL game preview

Atletico San Luis are currently in seventh on the Liga MX standings, with three wins, one draw and three defeats from their seven league games so far. Guillermo Vazquez's men earned a 3-0 victory over Mazatlan on Matchday 6 and then recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Santos Laguna on Thursday. San Luis have picked up seven points from their last three home games and will be hoping to maintain their impressive recent home record. The issue for San Luis has been in defence, as they've already conceded 12 goals this campaign but back-to-back clean sheets will give them a boost heading into Thursday night's game against Tigres UANL.

Meanwhile, Tigres UANL are in eighth place on the Liga MX table, with 10 points from their six games. Ricardo Ferretti's men suffered a 2-0 defeat against Cruz Azul last week but then recorded a 3-2 win over Club Tijuana on Sunday. However, Tigres will be hoping to snap Atletico's three-game unbeaten streak on Thursday.

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams have no injury concerns heading into the game and are likely to put out their strongest starting line-ups.

📋 Convocatoria

Los citados por nuestro DT Leonel Rocco para el #ADSLvsTIG



Presentada por @Telcel



🔴⚪️ #HagamosQueSuceda pic.twitter.com/0pcxFPjjiT — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) February 25, 2021

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL prediction and H2H record

Thursday's game will be the 17th encounter between these two sides in Liga MX. So far, the H2H record between San Luis and Tigres makes for interesting reading, with six wins per side and four draws in total.

Given that San Luis have looked a bit more solid in defence and are playing at home, our prediction is a narrow 1-0 win for the hosts.

Liga MX live: Where to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL live?

There will be no live telecast/broadcast of the game in India. In the UK, the Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL live stream will be available on bet365. In the USA, the game will stream on the TUDN App. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Atletico San Luis, Tigres UANL Instagram