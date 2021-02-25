Jerome Boateng To Be Investigated for assault On late ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt

German prosecutors are reportedly investigating Bayern Munich centre-back, Jerome Boateng, for allegedly tearing the ear of his ex-girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt, a year prior to her death. Lenhardt, 25, was found dead in her apartment earlier this month while Boateng was away in Qatar with the European champions. Reports claimed that Lenhardt committed suicide, but it was only a week after Boateng announced his split with the model on Instagram.

Jerome Boateng accused of intentionally 'hurting' ex-girlfriend Kasia Lendardt

Earlier on Wednesday, reports from Germany revealed that World Cup winner Jerome Boateng was being investigated over an alleged torn earlobe suffered by Kasia in October 2019. Initially, the investigation was dropped last June, partly because Lenhardt had indicated she did not want to proceed with her claims. However, the case has now been re-opened by German prosecutors after new information emerged from the Berlin police inquiries that followed Lenhardt's suicide.

¡SERÁ INVESTIGADO! 🚨👮



Jerome Boateng será investigado por supuesta violencia de género contra su ex novia Kasia Lenhardt, quien lamentablemente se suicidó hace 2 semanas



Vía - Bild pic.twitter.com/ygKaXOZSii — Analistas (@_Analistas) February 25, 2021

Images of Leinhardt's ear injury were shared on her Instagram profile a few hours before being deleted, on the day of her passing on February 9, 2021. While the German prosecutors have not shared the details about Kasia's alleged injury, reports from Bild suggest that Boateng is now suspected of tearing his ex-girlfriend's earlobe. The case will now determine whether Boateng will face punishment or not over the reported assault.

Who was Kasia Lenhardt? Why did Jerome Boateng's ex-girlfriend commit suicide?

Polish-born Lenhardt rose to fame in 2012 when she participated in Germany's Next Top Model. Lenhardt began dating Jerome Boateng late in 2019. The couple was together for about 15 months before Boateng, on February 2, publicly announced that he had broken up with Lenhardt. On Instagram, the eight-time Bundesliga champion wrote that it was time to "draw a line" and "apologise to everyone I've hurt", including another of his ex-girlfriend Rebecca and their children. Boateng had previously accused Kasia of sabotaging his relationship with Rebecca before they began dating.

However, one of Kasia's friends had claimed that the German defender had spoken nasty things about his ex-girlfriend after their breakup. It is believed that Kasia was left 'upset' by Boateng's comments and 'false accusations' about her alcohol addiction. Kasia had also accused Boateng of infidelity.

Kasia's death was ruled as 'suicide' and her tragic passing came on the day of her son Noah's 6th birthday. Noah is Kasia's only child, born when she was 19 from a previous relationship.

Image Credits - Kasia Lendardt, Jerome Boateng Instagram