Aubameyang Surpasses Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry As Fastest To 50 PL goals For Gunners

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the fastest Arsenal player to reach 50 Premier League goals following his opening strike against Norwich City on Wednesday night. The Aubameyang 50 goals in the Premier League have come at a club-record 79 appearances as the 31-year-old surpassed Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to achieve the feat. Aubameyang scored a brace against the Canaries, taking his tally to 51 goals in 79 appearances for Arsenal as he became the sixth-fastest to 50 Premier League goals in the history of the competition.

Aubameyang 50 goals: Arsenal vs Norwich highlights

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win against relegation-threatened Norwich City on Wednesday night. Along with the three points for the Gunners, prolific forward Aubameyang reached 50 Premier League goals to set a new record at the club. The Arsenal attacker pounced on a mistake from Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul to give Mikel Arteta's side the lead in the 33rd minute. Granit Xhaka then put the hosts in a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the break.

The Gabon hitman then added another to the Aubameyang 50 goals collection with Arsenal's third of the game before substitute Cedric Soares completed the 4-0 rout against Norwich with a stunning strike. Arsenal climbed up to seventh in the Premier League table with six matchdays remaining with Aubameyang taking his tally to 22 goals across all competitions this season.

50 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his 50th Premier League goal in fewer appearances (79) than any other @Arsenal player, and is the 6th fastest to this total among all Premier League players. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/YWjDZJzFsP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Aubameyang 50 goals: Aubameyang goal record at Arsenal

Aubamyang became the 38th Arsenal player to score 50 Premier League goals, having joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for reported £56m (€63.8m) in January 2018. The Aubameyang goal record now stands at 50 Premier League goals in 79 appearances. Arsenal great Thierry Henry reached the 50-goal mark in 83 appearances with Ian Wright (87 appearances), Alexis Sanchez (101 appearances) and Olivier Giroud (113 appearances) making the list of the top five for Arsenal.

Aubameyang became the sixth-fastest to a half-century in the competition's history, only behind Andy Cole (65 games), Alan Shearer (66 games), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68 games), Fernando Torres and Mohamed Salah (both 72 games). The Aubameyang goal record at Arsenal is nothing short of spectacular as the Gunners star now has 63 goals in 101 games across all competitions. Following the win against Norwich, Aubameyang spoke to Sky Sports and revealed that he was 'really proud of the achievement and the three points'.

Image Credits- Arsenal.com / Premier League Twitter