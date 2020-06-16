Mikel Arteta Believes Aubameyang Needs To Believe In Club's Vision To Renew Contract

Prior to the first match post the coronavirus outbreak, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, on Monday, stated that start striker Pierre Emrick Aubameyang is "very happy at the club", but urged caution, stating that he needs to believe on the future of the club and the path of the future.

Arteta happy with Aubameyang's attitude

In a virtual press conference on Zoom, Arteta said, "I think it is our responsibility to make him feel this is the right next step in his career. In order to do that, he needs to feel valued, he needs to feel he belongs to us and we want him, and then he really needs to believe that we can take the club forward in the way we want to do, and he is going to be a key player to do that." Arteta added that it was happy with the Gabonese striker's attitude.

Arsenal will be playing Manchester City on Wednesday evening, a day which marks the resumption of the English football's top league.

Arteta was also asked about training as per the new guidelines set by the authorities - taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus - and said, "We need to know how to get to this way of working with all the limitations we have, we have tried to make the most of it. I think we have found the right balance, and the most important thing was to provide the players with a safe environment to work where they could feel where there was no risk, or a very, very limited risk, to develop their profession."

Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be the matches that will be played on the first day on June 17. The matches will be played on almost multiple days of the week and not only weekends with doubleheaders on weekdays.

The matches will also be played behind closed doors.

