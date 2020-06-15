Arsenal Captain Aubameyang Claims The Club Knows Why He Hasn't Signed A New Deal Yet

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract runs until June 2021, but the Gunners frontman is already in the thick of transfer rumours with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly showing an interest in his services. The Gabon international is yet to extend his contract at the Emirates and has now blamed the Arsenal board for the delay, reportedly asking them to 'do their job' if they want him to continue with the club after 2021.

Less progress in talks: Arsenal's Aubameyang ahead of Premier League restart

Aubameyang's contract ends in 2021, which means that he will be legally permitted to negotiate with other clubs at the turn of the year for a free transfer. Amid speculation of a contract extension, Aubameyang, in a recent interview laid the blame on the Arsenal board for the delay in extending his stay at the club. He has claimed that there has been very little progress in the talks with the club.

While speaking to TF1's Telefoot program ahead of the Premier League restart, Aubameyang revealed that he is yet to receive any offer of a contract extension from the Arsenal board. He claimed that the board is the key to further negotiations and should perform its duties well if the club wants him to continue staying in north London beyond 2021. Speaking on his possible exit from Arsenal, Aubameyang asserted that this might be the turning point in his career, claiming that he needs to make some tough decisions ahead. He, however, warned that he is yet to decide on his future, which would perhaps turn out to be the most important decision of his career.

Aubameyang's stats for Arsenal

After a prolific stint with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang agreed to join Arsenal in January 2018. Since his arrival at the Emirates, he has scored 49 goals in 75 Premier League games. In all, he has netted 61 times in 97 outings for the Gunners. This season, he has bagged 20 goals, along with an assist in 32 appearances, and has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and PSG in the summer transfer window.

Man City vs Arsenal to be played on June 17

Aubameyang is expected to start in the Man City vs Arsenal clash that is set to be played on Wednesday, June 17 (June 18 according to IST) at the Etihad. Arsenal have struggled in the league this season, occupying the ninth spot in the standings with 40 points to their credit.

