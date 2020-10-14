Aubameyang Donates BLM Shirt To Museum Of London For Inspiring Future Generations 

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has donated one of his 'Black Lives Matter' jerseys to the Museum of London in order to support their 'Collecting Covid' project. The 31-year-old handed over his jersey for future generations to witness how the coronavirus pandemic changed lives. The 'Collecting Covid' project will also reflect on the Black Lives Matter protests which took place earlier this year, sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd in the USA.
Arsenal's captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has donated a @blklivesmatter tribute shirt, worn during the 2020-21 @premierleague season, as part of our #CollectingCOVID project. The Black Lives Matter logo was added to all Premier League shirts when the season re-started this summer, following anti-racism protests across the globe. Many of Arsenal’s most defining moments in history are thanks to the contribution of its black players and last year Aubameyang became the latest black player to captain the club, following the likes of Patrick Viera, Alex Scott and Thierry Henry. Aubameyang’s donation marks the first item of the Black Lives Matter collecting strand to be announced as part of #CollectingCOVID and symbolises an important moment in London’s history as well as the vital role that football can play in delivering important social messages to a global audience. 📸: © Arsenal FC
Following the resumption of the 2019-20 Premier League season in July, all 20 clubs added the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their shirts to showcase their solidarity with the movement. Earlier this week, the official Instagram account of the Museum of London revealed that Arsenal forward Aubameyang offered to donate one of his Black Lives Matter jerseys and it will be used to highlight the role football played in creating a social change. Aubameyang's jersey is the first item collected by the Museum and the Arsenal star recently spoke to the club's website to reveal his pride in being the latest African-American player to captain the Gunners.
💬 "I am proud to be the latest black player to captain Arsenal."— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 13, 2020
✊ @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/bWTD2F8Och
"I feel so proud to be the latest African-American player to captain Arsenal and its also such an honour to have the opportunity to donate my Black Lives Matter jersey to the Museum of London’s Collecting Covid project", said Aubameyang. The Gabonese attacker went on to add, "I hope this moment would be remembered as the time football stood against all forms of racism and this platform can be used to inspire young people in the future." Reports from the Daily Mail claim that there are no confirmed plans for a Collecting Covid exhibition anytime soon, so Aubameyang's BLM shirt will not go on display immediately.
Last month, Aubameyang signed a contract extension with Arsenal that will keep the star forward at the Emirates until 2023. Multiple reports claim that Aubameyang's new deal made him the highest-paid player in the Premier League, with the striker pocketing over £350,000-a-week. Aubameyang has already scored one goal for Arsenal in the Premier League this season as the North London giants currently sit in fourth place on the table after four games played.
