Aubameyang Donates BLM Shirt To Museum Of London For Inspiring Future Generations 

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has donated one of his 'Black Lives Matter' jerseys to the Museum of London in order to support their 'Collecting Covid' project. The 31-year-old handed over his jersey for future generations to witness how the coronavirus pandemic changed lives. The 'Collecting Covid' project will also reflect on the Black Lives Matter protests which took place earlier this year, sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd in the USA.

Arsenal striker Aubameyang donates BLM jersey to Museum of London

Following the resumption of the 2019-20 Premier League season in July, all 20 clubs added the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their shirts to showcase their solidarity with the movement. Earlier this week, the official Instagram account of the Museum of London revealed that Arsenal forward Aubameyang offered to donate one of his Black Lives Matter jerseys and it will be used to highlight the role football played in creating a social change. Aubameyang's jersey is the first item collected by the Museum and the Arsenal star recently spoke to the club's website to reveal his pride in being the latest African-American player to captain the Gunners.

💬 "I am proud to be the latest black player to captain Arsenal."



✊ @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/bWTD2F8Och — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 13, 2020

"I feel so proud to be the latest African-American player to captain Arsenal and its also such an honour to have the opportunity to donate my Black Lives Matter jersey to the Museum of London’s Collecting Covid project", said Aubameyang. The Gabonese attacker went on to add, "I hope this moment would be remembered as the time football stood against all forms of racism and this platform can be used to inspire young people in the future." Reports from the Daily Mail claim that there are no confirmed plans for a Collecting Covid exhibition anytime soon, so Aubameyang's BLM shirt will not go on display immediately.

Last month, Aubameyang signed a contract extension with Arsenal that will keep the star forward at the Emirates until 2023. Multiple reports claim that Aubameyang's new deal made him the highest-paid player in the Premier League, with the striker pocketing over £350,000-a-week. Aubameyang has already scored one goal for Arsenal in the Premier League this season as the North London giants currently sit in fourth place on the table after four games played.

