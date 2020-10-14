Thiago Rejected Last-minute Barcelona Offer Before Signing For Liverpool In The Summer

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara reportedly rejected a last-minute offer from Barcelona before moving to Anfield from Bayern Munich in the summer. The Reds snapped up the Spanish playmaker from the Bundesliga champions in a £25 million deal amid interest from rivals Man United as well. Following a positive coronavirus test just days after his Liverpool debut, Thiago spent a couple of weeks in quarantine but returned to training earlier this week.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Owners FSG In Talks With Billy Beane's RedBall Over £6 Billion Investment Deal

Thiago snubbed Barcelona return to join Liverpool from Bayern Munich

According to a report in The Guardian, Ronald Koeman's Barcelona failed in a last-gasp bid to bring Thiago Alcantara back to the Camp Nou. It is believed that the LaLiga giants had made Bayern Munich an offer once Thiago claimed that he was keen on a 'new challenge'. The report goes on to state that Barcelona had made an attempt to hijack Liverpool's move for Thiago as Dutch manager Ronald Koeman identified the Spaniard as part of his plans to revive the club.

Video calls with Jürgen Klopp had convinced and enthralled Thiago, much more than Barcelona’s last-minute attempts. #awlfc [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/MGT5roS5Ii — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Solskjaer Set To Go After Former Man City Target Jules Kounde

Barcelona reportedly made an offer for Thiago just before he signed for Liverpool but the 29-year-old had his heart set on a move to Merseyside and rejected a return to LaLiga. Reports claim that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's plans convinced Thiago to make a move to Anfield much more than Barcelona's last-minute attempt. Thiago still had one year left on his Bayern Munich deal when he decided to join Liverpool.

Thiago initially began his senior career at Barcelona and spent five seasons at the Nou Camp, making 100 appearances for the club before moving to Bayern Munich in 2013. At Barcelona, Thiago won four LaLiga titles, two Spanish Cups and one Champions League title as well. Thiago then spent seven seasons at Bayern Munich and won seven Bundesliga titles, four German Cups and one Champions League.

ALSO READ: Thiago To Liverpool: A Champagne Footballer Capable Of Orchestrating Control And Chaos

THIAAAAAGO.... 🎶



Good to see him back 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OjQZp0YyvQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 13, 2020

Thiago return eagerly awaited by Liverpool fans as midfielder returns to training

Thiago made his Liverpool debut against Chelsea only a few days after signing for the Premier League champions in an impressive 45-minute cameo at Stamford Bridge. Unfortunately, Thiago tested positive for coronavirus later that week and spent some time in quarantine. Having missed the league games against Arsenal and Aston Villa, Thiago is in line to return to action for the Reds in the crunch Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Camavinga Trolled For Not Washing Ronaldo's Jersey As Juve Ace Tests COVID-19 Positive

Thiago returned to training this week along with star forward Sadio Mane, who also completed his quarantine after a positive coronavirus test. Mane missed Liverpool's humiliating 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa just before the international break. The Senegalese attacker has been in red-hot form this season, scoring thrice in three games for Liverpool.

Image Credits - Liverpool, Ronald Koeman Instagram