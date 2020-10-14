Lukaku Proving More Prolific In Internationals Than Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Romelu Lukaku has been consistently proving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United hierarchy wrong, with the Belgian scoring goals for fun in what has been a productive year for him. The 27-year-old was considered surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and was subsequently shipped off to Inter Milan, where he broke numerous records, making a name for himself as one of Europe's top marksmen. So much so, that the 27-year-old boasts numbers better than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in international football.

Lukaku Belgium stats: Inter Milan star boasts a better record than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo

While Belgium fell short against England last time out, Romelu Lukaku got on the scoresheet after a thumping penalty in the first half. That took the 27-year-old's tally to 53 goals for Belgium in just 86 games. That means Romelu Lukaku's goal per game ratio is close to 0.616 goals for Belgium, far better than what Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi manage for their countries. While both Ronaldo and Messi have scored more international goals than Lukaku, their goals per game ratios are 0.612 and 0.51 respectively, inferior to the former Manchester United striker's numbers.

🇧🇪 Lukaku converts from the spot for his 13th goal in his last 11 international matches 🔥#NationsLeague | @BelRedDevils pic.twitter.com/zJFyn8AumT — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) October 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 101 goals for Portugal in 167 games, while Lionel Messi has amassed 71 goals in 139 games for Argentina. Lukaku is set to face Iceland next in the Nations League, and one can expect that the Inter Milan striker will again get on the scoresheet for Belgium. The 27-year-old is already the country's top goalscorer, 21 clear of Eden Hazard. Lukaku will be central to manager Roberto Martinez's plans as he hopes to lead Belgium's golden generation to silverware at Euro 2021.

Lukaku Belgium stats: Lukaku's stats since leaving Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku signed for Manchester United in a £75 million deal from Everton and after a two-year dismal spell, he was shipped off to Inter Milan at a loss. The 27-year-old was criticised over his weight and has found a new lease of life in Italy. Since moving to Internazionale, the Belgian has banged in 42 goals for club and country, winning the UEFA's Europa League Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

Lukaku's efforts helped Inter reach the Europa League final while the Nerazzurri fell just one point short of Juventus in the Scudetto race. The 27-year-old has a better minutes-per-goal ratio for Inter Milan than Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood at United, having outscored all of them and with a better win percentage.

(Image Courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Belgian Red Devils Instagram)