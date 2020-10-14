Man United, Liverpool To Step Up Euro Super League Plans If Project Big Picture Is Snubbed

Premier League giants Liverpool and Man United have reportedly threatened to ramp up Euro Super League plans if their request for 'Project Big Picture' is rejected. The two English heavyweights are expected to face backlash when all 20 clubs in the top division hold a virtual meeting later on Wednesday. It is also believed that the smaller top-flight teams are furious with the 'Big Six' over their planning of Project Big Picture and are keen to know how long the plan has been in consideration.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo In High Spirits Despite Positive Covid-19 Test, Watches Portugal Train

Man United and Liverpool to face backlash over Project Big Picture

According to reports from The Sun, the Premier League's 'Big Six' (Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal) are in the firing line over their backing of Project Big Picture. With Project Big Picture, the 'Big Six' have reportedly agreed to reduce the size of the English top flight from 20 to 18 teams. Reports also claim that the Premier League 'Big Six' have planned for a £250 million coronavirus rescue package which would be made available to the EFL to help them through the ongoing pandemic.

Man Utd and Liverpool are driving 'Project Big Picture':



- 18 team Premier League

- 25% of the PL annual revenue will go to EFL clubs

- £250 million paid up front to EFL clubs

- League Cup & Community Shield abolished — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Chelsea Captain Azpilicueta Reveals That His Tongue Was On Fire When He Tried Indian Food

Project Big Picture will see the scrapping of the League Cup and Community Shield as the Big Six plan to rake in 'hundreds of millions' if they get the rights to sell up to eight games a season on overseas pay-per-view streams. However, the Premier League has been left infuriated by Liverpool and Manchester United, who are reportedly the masterminds behind planning to gain more control over decisions through this new proposal. The two most successful clubs in England are now in the firing line from the Premier League with other clubs also having accused the American hierarchies at Anfield and Old Trafford of having no understanding of English footballing culture.

ALSO READ: Arsene Wenger ‘hated’ Sir Alex Ferguson But Had Immense Respect for iconic Man United Boss

The inability of clubs to govern their own industry becomes more obvious by the day. As for anything “led by Liverpool & Manchester United”, the sooner the “Big Six” split for a Euro super league the better. Sadly - because I doubt it’s what their fans want! — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) October 12, 2020

Man United and Liverpool threaten to form Euro Super League

Club sources at Man United and Liverpool revealed that the two giants have now offered an ultimatum after the smaller top-division clubs voiced their anger at the Project Big Picture proposal. One insider spoke to The Sun and said, "United and Liverpool made it pretty clear what they saw the situation was and have told the rest of the league, ‘You either come with us and make a deal or we will start detailed talks about a Euro Super League.’" However, several club chiefs are prepared to call the bluff of Liverpool and United as they believe that even the rest of the Big Six are reluctant to back Project Big Picture.

ALSO READ: Thomas Partey Has A Tattoo Of His OWN FACE That Reminds Him Of Responsibility

Image Credits - AP