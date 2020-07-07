Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Drops Massive Hint Over Signing New Arsenal Contract: Watch

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might have dropped a big hint on signing a new contract extension with Arsenal this week. The Aubameyang Arsenal contract has been much-talked-about over the past few weeks with the Gunners keen on offering their prolific forward a new deal. The current Aubameyang Arsenal contract expires in the summer of 2021, and with under 12 months remaining on his current deal, there are rumours of an Aubameyang transfer away from the Emirates this summer.

Aubameyang contract hint: Aubameyang Q&A session with half-brother

Having entered the final year of his Arsenal contract, Aubameyang is reportedly in the middle of agreeing on a new deal with the club. Although some reports claim that Aubameyang is stalling on a new deal with Arsenal, the star forward has dropped a big hint about putting pen to paper on a new deal. Aubameyang recently joined his half-brother, Willy Aubameyang, in an Instagram live Q&A session with a number of fans joining the social media discussion.

Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘blinking’ because he’s signing a new contract at Arsenal on Instagram Live. 😉 [@oscarmallett] #afc pic.twitter.com/P3YUFNrrdL — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 5, 2020

While conversing with his half-brother Willy, one fan asked Aubameyang to blink if he had any intention of staying at Arsenal. The question appeared to trigger a response from the Arsenal hitman. Aubameyang winked at the camera shortly after the question was posed and did so again in a more exaggerated manner with a big smile.

Aubemeyang Arsenal contract: Aubameyang transfer news

Aubameyang has been a revelation since arriving at Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, for a then-club-record transfer fee reported to be around £56 million. The Aubameyang contract with Arsenal keeps the star forward at the Emirates until the summer of 2021. However, there have been reports linking Aubameyang to Barcelona in the summer with the 31-year-old reportedly stalling on a new deal with the Premier League outfit. Barcelona are on the lookout for a new striker to replace the ageing Luis Suarez.

Aubameyang transfer news: Aubameyang contract demands

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Aubameyang wants a three-year deal worth £250,000 a week. Aubameyang's demands could put Arsenal in a deeper hole given the financial crisis due to the pandemic. If Arsenal agree on those terms with Aubameyang, it would make him the second-highest earner at the club, behind Mesut Ozil.

Aubameyang contract demands: Aubameyang records at Arsenal

Aubameyang recently became the fastest Arsenal player to score 50 Premier League goals when he netted against Norwich last week. Aubameyang also shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Sadio Mane last season. Aubameyang has scored a total of 22 goals for Arsenal this season, notching up two assists as well. The Aubameyang transfer rumours to Barcelona, however, still remains a cause of concern for the Gunners.

Image Credits - Arsenal Instagram