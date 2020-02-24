Aubameyang Channels His Inner 'Thierry Henry' To Beat Pickford During Arsenal Vs Everton

Arsenal and Everton played out an absolute thriller on Sunday. The Gunners came out on top in a five-goal rollercoaster at the Emirates. A brace from Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang eventually was enough for Mikel Arteta's men to claim all three points against the resilient Toffees. Aubameyang was undoubtedly one of the best players on the pitch on Sunday and even managed to give the fans a 'Thierry Henry' flashback during the game.

Watch: Aubameyang goal reminding fans of Thierry Henry

#️⃣1⃣4⃣ - "This is Thierry Henry, everything about it!"



David Luiz unleashes Aubameyang who does the rest! 🔥



With the game in balance, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pounced on a perfectly timed through ball from David Luiz before slotting a shot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. While Aubameyang showed great composure to steer the ball past Pickford, Arsenal supporters immediately started comparing his strike to Thierry Henry's numerous goals during his time in North London.

Thierry Henry etched his name in Arsenal history books with over 220 goals in eight seasons. A natural goalscorer, Henry had a knack for cutting in from the left and passing the ball into the far right corner. Aubameyang replicated his signature goal with aplomb.

Aubameyang goal: Gary Neville praises his lates strike

Former Manchester United player and now pundit Gary Neville lauded the Gabon striker's goal for its similarity to Henry's numerous strikes. Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said, "This is Thierry Henry, everything about it. As he went through on goal, he just imagined the great French striker in that channel, opening out his body, setting it inside that far post and leaving the goalkeeper with no chance."

Arsenal vs Everton match highlights

Aubameyang's Premier League goals

When the score was 1-1, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 33rd minute goal handed Arsenal the advantage. However, Everton got back in the game after Richarlison found the net right at the stroke of half-time. It was once again Arsenal's leading goalscorer this season who rescued his side with a neat header to beat Pickford. Aubameyang's strike just after the second half settled the tie with both sides coming close but failing to add to their tally. Arsenal won 3-2.

With his 17th strike this season, Aubameyang is now the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

With the win, Arsenal overtake Everton to ninth in the Premier League with 37 points after 27 games. Meanwhile, Everton drop to 11th. Arsenal will be back in the Europa League for their mid-week game against Olympiacos. Everton will play hosts to Manchester United next week for another blockbuster Premier League tie.

