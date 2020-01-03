Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Takes A Dig At A Manchester United Fan Who Tried To Troll Him

Manchester United recently suffered a surprising loss against Arsenal in their Matchday 21 clash of Premier League 2019-20. It was surprising because Manchester United were on a tremendous run against the top 6 sides this season. As for Arsenal, they were struggling throughout the season to clinch a win. The Gunners saw three managers in the span of six months and their latest boss, Mikel Arteta, failed to win his first two games. However, Arsenal went on to give a classic display at the Emirates and booked a worthy 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Aubameyang gets back at the deluded fan

Manchester United fans seemed to be a bit optimistic before the Wednesday night clash. A video recently went viral on social media in which a Manchester United fan can be seen filming Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He is telling the striker that he is not going to score any goal in the Arsenal vs Manchester United game. The fan further trolled Aubameyang by telling him that he is going to be in Phil Jones' pocket in the game. Arsenal, however, went ahead to bag the win as Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopulos found the net to down United.

No front flips tomorrow my guy pic.twitter.com/zfFBvhetKI — ENZO (@98DALLA) January 1, 2020

Even though Aubameyang didn't score in the match, his side went on to bank the crucial three points and it was enough for the striker to hit back at the United fan. Aubameyang uploaded a photo on Instagram with his Arsenal counterparts. An Arsenal fan left a comment asking the striker, "Where's that United fan who was filming you last night?" To which, the 30-year-old striker replied, "They are sleeping already."

