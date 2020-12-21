Aubameyang Injury Update: Arsenal Captain Won't Face Man City In Carabao Cup

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal languishes at 15th in the Premier League and are without a win in their last seven Premier League games. Giving an Aubameyang injury update, boss Mikel Arteta said that Aubameyang was feeling much better and will have a few more scans over the next few days that will help identify when he can be back to the main team. "He knows how important he is for us and he feels the responsibility and he's trying his best to be fit as quickly as possible." said the Arsenal boss.

Arsenal will also be without Thomas Partey who hasn't been in action ever since leaving the pitch during the North London Derby. There is no clarity on the player's return but Partey took to Instagram and said he is looking forward to playing again. Thomas Partey wrote: "I have had the bad luck to suffer an injury but I hope I can play again soon and fight for this team."

Another player who will be missing for Arsenal is midfielder Granit Xhaka, who serves the third of a three-match ban following a sending off during Arsenal's loss to Burnley.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live in India? Carabao Cup live stream

The Carabao Cup telecast in India will be available on VH1 and MTV. In addition, the Carabao Cup live stream in India will be available on Jio TV. Fans can also follow the clubs' social media handles for live scores and updates.

Carabao cup schedule - Quarter Finals

Brentford vs Newcastle United - December 22, 2020 (11:00 PM - IST)

Arsenal vs Manchester City - December 23, 2020 (1:30 AM - IST)

Stoke City vs Tottenham - December 23, 2020 (1:30 AM - IST)

Everton vs Manchester United - December 24, 2020 (1:30 AM - IST)

Arsenal vs Man City probable line ups

Arsenal probable XI - Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Willock, Elneny, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Nelson

Manchester City probable XI - Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Foden; Sterling

