Pep Guardiola Admits Man City's 'financial Struggle' Won't Allow Replacement In Attack

Pep Guardiola has rejected suggestions to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window despite the club's problems in front of goal. The team now has only 19 goals from their first 13 Premier League games, almost half of the 35 goals they had scored at the same stage last season.

Sergio Aguero has missed a lot of games due to injury and so has Gabriel Jesus but Guardiola doesn't think they can afford an investment at the moment. "No, I don’t think so. The economic-financial situation is what it is. All the clubs struggle and we are no exception," said the Manchester City boss talking about a new reinforcement coming in.

PEP 💬 [On a new striker in January] No, I don't think so because the economic situation around world is what it is, all the clubs struggle - we are not an exception.



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 20, 2020





Manchester City haven't had much of an issue, thanks to their wonderfully strong defence that has conceded just once in their last eight games across the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Also Read | Ghana Head Coach Charles Akonnor Advised Thomas Partey To Snub Arsenal Back In August?

Sergio Aguero injury update - Star striker still struggling with a knee injury

Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has just managed six appearances across all competitions after missing part of the season following knee surgery. The player missed the game against Southampton and speaking to the media said, "It's difficult, sometimes my knee is good, sometimes a little bit bad. I'm doing everything to help the physio and medical staff to improve. I need a little bit of time but I came back in the week, and I hope to be at my best. Now I need time, but it's a long season."

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC Live Stream; Team News And How To Watch ISL 2020-21

Aguero is also confident that Manchester City will be able to mount a title challenge: "We always believe that we can challenge for the title. In the Premier League, you win two games and then you're near the top. We need to be calm, play the same way because City always fights for the titles. Always."

Also Read | 'Scottynaldinho'? Bruno Fernandes Has New Nickname For McTominay After Leeds Demolition

Lionel Messi to Man City? Rumours continue over Messi's future

Messi continues to run down the final year of his contract but as per reports, no talks have been held regarding a possible move elsewhere. Various teams are said to be interested in the star striker but no calls have been made as of yet.

Also Read | ALTW Vs SHB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Match Preview

Image credits: AP