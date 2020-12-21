Lionel Messi 'fine' At Barcelona After A 'very Bad' Summer, Opens Up On Club's Situation

Lionel Messi has given the interview that had kept most of the footballing fans across the world waiting with anticipation. The Argentine’s hour-long interview will be televised in Spain on December 27 but a small part of the same has already been shared as a teaser for the public. In the interview, Messi looks extremely candid as he speaks about the issues he had at Nou Camp.

"WATCH! The King's speech will be on the 27th. Messi special with Évole, Sunday 27 (21.25h) on @LaSextatv," production company Producciones del Barrio wrote on their Twitter handle on Monday. During the said interview, Lionel Messi admitted that he had "a very bad time in the summer" as he tried to move away from the Catalan club during the transfer window. However, after failing to move away and getting seemingly stuck at Barcelona, the club captain went on to say how he is "excited" again and wants to fight for the club which is going through a difficult time.

The Lionel Messi Interview

Speaking to La Sexta, the Argentina international said that the rumours were true. He admitted that he "had a very bad time in the summer." However, Messi clarified that he is fine now and before mentioning that what happened earlier in the summer was because of how the season ended, the burofax, and all that... how he then dragged himself up a bit at the beginning of the season.

Messi also said that now he is excited. He went on to explain that he knows the club is going through a difficult time - at club level and team - and everything that surrounds Barcelona becomes difficult. However, he is still looking forward to all of it.

What went wrong for Messi earlier?

Messi was disappointed by the club's poor management before he sent shock waves across the world after handing in an official transfer request. His plea for a move away from Barcelona came after the disaster in the Champions League quarter-final last season. The Spanish giants were embarrassed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the prestigious European tournament.

Later on, his father, who is also his agent, met with then-club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. He was a major contributor to the problem that Messi felt was hurting the club. Quique Setien was also sacked as Barcelona made some major structural changes after Messi had earlier refused to arrive for pre-season training. However, all these issues have since been put to bed. For now, at least.

Lionel Messi transfer reports

Lionel Messi will soon enter the final six months of his contract that ties him to the Camp Nou. If he doesn't renew his contract, the 33-year-old will be available to sign for free. PSG, Manchester City, and Inter Milan are all likely to be his next possible destinations. PSG seem to be the most likely of those as Messi has reportedly expressed his desire to play with Neymar once again with the Brazilian also sharing a similar philosophy.

