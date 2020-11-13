Aubameyang LASHES OUT At Toni Kroos, Says 'nonsense' Celebrations Are For His Kids

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not happy with Toni Kroos after the Real Madrid midfielder branded his goal celebrations "very silly" and said it is "not a good role model." In response, the Gabonese striker posted a tweet on Thursday, blasting the German player, while claiming he will continue performing masked celebrations as they make children happy.

Toni Kroos on Aubameyang

Toni Kroos took shots at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this week when he called out the former Dortmund striker and other players for overdoing with their goal celebrations. Speaking to his brother, Felix, on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast, the Real star said, "I find it very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me. I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense."

Kroos even took shots at Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann, who is known for his celebrations where he simulates dance moves from the popular video game Fortnite. Speaking of Griezmann's celebrations, Kroos said, "He just fumbles around and dances after scoring a goal. It's so petty at times because he's just fidgeting like online gaming characters."

'Aubameyang mask celebration' has been a common sight for fans in England and in Germany when he was at Dortmund. In March 2019, Aubameyang celebrated his Europa League goal against Rennes by donning a mask basked on Marvel character Black Panther. During his time in Germany, Aubameyang's mask celebrations made quite the headlines. He previously donned a Spiderman mask and even once had a choreographed celebration with Marco Reus, where both wore masks dedicated to Batman and Robin.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez did a similar goal celebration where he put on a mask and performed a WWE-inspired celebration after scoring in a 3-2 defeat to Watford in FA Cup semi-final in April 2019.

'Toni Kroos children jibe' from Aubameyang

In response to Kroos' comments, the Gabonese striker posted a picture of himself drawn by a school pupil asking to create an image based on happiness. The Arsenal captain questioned if Kroos even has kids. The 31-year-old explained his initially comic book-inspired celebrations were for his sons. However, based on the response he got from other kids, Aubameyang said he will continue to do such celebrations as it makes them happy.

By the way

Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

Both Kroos and Aubameyang are on national duty with Germany and Gabon, respectively. On Thursday, Aubameyang was on target against the Gambia, helping his score a 2-1 win in the AFCON qualifiers. Both teams will meet again on Sunday. Meanwhile, Germany will be up against Ukraine and Spain in the Nations League.

(Image Credits: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Toni Kroos Instagram)